Oti Minister Denies School Feeding Contract Role

The Office of the Oti Regional Minister has categorically dismissed allegations linking Honourable John Kwadwo Gyapong to disputes over school feeding contract awards in the region, describing the claims as “unfounded and misleading.”

Gyapong, who was sworn into office on January 30, 2025, after his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama, faces accusations published in the New Crusading Guide on September 12, 2025, which allegedly connected him to disagreements among party executives regarding contract distribution.

The official rejoinder emphasizes that the Regional Minister has “no role whatsoever in the award of school feeding contracts,” clarifying that the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) operates under exclusive management and supervision of the Regional School Feeding Coordinator.

According to the statement, the Coordinator bears sole responsibility for ensuring equitable distribution of contracts to qualified persons following established procedures. The programme’s operational framework removes regional ministers from direct involvement in contractor selection and award processes.

“At no point did the Regional Minister take a decision to award a contract to any Regional Executive, let alone the Regional Communications Officer,” the rejoinder states, directly addressing specific allegations mentioned in the earlier publication.

The denial comes amid significant changes within Ghana’s school feeding infrastructure. Earlier this year, the government terminated contracts of all regional and zonal school feeding coordinators with immediate effect, followed by the termination of all caterer contracts nationwide in May 2025 as part of a wider restructuring exercise.

National Coordinator Hajia Fati Forgor announced the comprehensive contract terminations, affecting meal preparations for the third term of the 2024/2025 academic year, with new recruitment guidelines promised to be shared following the restructuring process.

The Office of the Oti Regional Minister challenges anyone with contrary evidence to publish the complete list of programme beneficiaries, demonstrating confidence in the Minister’s non-involvement in contract award decisions.

The statement describes attempts to link Gyapong to the allegations as politically motivated, urging the public to disregard the report while assuring continued commitment to regional unity and development.

Since taking office, Gyapong has focused on agricultural development initiatives, recently distributing 100 water pumping machines to farmers and engaging former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives for strategic collaboration in accelerating regional development.

The school feeding programme operates under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, providing children in public primary schools with one hot nutritious meal prepared from locally grown foodstuffs on every school day. The programme aims to spend 80% of feeding costs on local food purchases, supporting both education and agricultural sectors.

Regional ministers typically focus on coordinating development activities, ensuring effective service delivery, and maintaining political stability within their jurisdictions. The school feeding programme’s administrative structure deliberately separates contract awards from political oversight to maintain transparency and accountability.

The timing of these allegations coincides with ongoing restructuring of the GSFP following the change in government administration. New programme leadership has been appointed, with recent efforts focused on settling caterer arrears and implementing comprehensive reforms.

Political observers note that school feeding contracts often become contentious issues in Ghanaian politics, particularly during periods of administrative transition when new officials assume leadership roles across various government programmes.

The Oti Region, carved from parts of the former Volta Region, continues to experience development challenges that require focused leadership attention. Gyapong has previously addressed conflicts in Nkwanta South, reassuring health workers about their safety amid local tensions.

The Minister’s office maintains that beneficiary determination occurs exclusively through the Coordinator’s office, following established procedures designed to ensure fair and transparent distribution of contracts to qualified applicants across the region.

The statement reaffirms Gyapong’s commitment to uniting the party in the region, promoting citizen welfare, and fulfilling his mandate as a presidential appointee while avoiding involvement in programmes outside his direct administrative responsibilities.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions within party structures regarding resource allocation and patronage distribution, common challenges facing regional administrators across Ghana’s political landscape.

As the GSFP continues its restructuring process, clarity regarding administrative responsibilities becomes crucial for maintaining programme effectiveness while avoiding political interference in contract award procedures.

The Office of the Oti Regional Minister’s firm denial sets the stage for potential legal or political consequences if contrary evidence emerges, demonstrating confidence in the Minister’s adherence to proper administrative protocols.