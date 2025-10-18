Oti Minister Backs Volta Lake Safety Project Renewal

The Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, has commended Ecozoil Limited for its dedicated efforts to improve safety and protect lives on the Volta Lake, pledging full support for the renewal of the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project.

The praise came when a delegation from the company, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, donated 200 life jackets to schoolchildren and residents in the Krachi West District on Friday. The initiative, led by the National Coordinator of the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project, Yaa Ofriwaa, and Business Development Manager Daniel Lamptey, was a direct response to the recent boat disaster that claimed 15 lives.

Gyapong applauded the Jospong Group and Ecozoil for their consistent commitment to community safety, calling them a model of corporate citizenship. “Ecozoil has demonstrated what it means to be a responsible partner in national development,” he stated. “Their response after the recent tragedy shows compassion, leadership, and a genuine commitment to saving lives. I am ready to support them wherever necessary to ensure this initiative continues.”

The minister also pledged his full support for the renewal of the Volta Lake Transport Safety Project, highlighting its crucial past role in safety education and enforcement. “This project made a difference. It improved safety awareness and helped reduce accidents. I strongly support its renewal and will work with the relevant ministries and agencies to make that possible,” he assured.

With the Volta Lake covering over 22 percent of the region, Gyapong stressed the need for a well regulated water transport system to drive growth. “Transport on the lake must be as safe and organised as transport on land,” he emphasized. “We must empower local communities, enforce safety regulations, and make sure every passenger has access to life saving tools.”

The Minister’s call comes amid persistent challenges with safety compliance on the lake. Speaking earlier on The Pulse, Gyapong expressed frustration over the continued refusal of residents in riverine communities to wear life jackets despite several public education efforts and the distribution of hundreds of life jackets.

“It is very difficult to handle this situation. No matter how we try to enforce the laws, no matter the number of life jackets that we give, they don’t want to use them,” he stated, noting that NADMO has brought many life jackets to the communities. The minister described the situation as disheartening, especially following the recent boat tragedy near Kete Krachi.

He revealed that the victims of the recent Volta Lake boat tragedy were travelling a short distance to attend a family funeral, moving from one island to another nearby island when the accident occurred. The minister explained that ongoing rehabilitation works on the Akosombo stretch have caused water from the Volta River to spread into several settlement areas, creating new islands across parts of the Oti Region.

The Transport Minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has announced that personnel will soon be deployed to all boarding points along the Volta Lake to ensure strict compliance with safety protocols, especially the mandatory wearing of life jackets. The directive followed the recent boat disaster on the Oti River, which left many families devastated.

“Anyone who refuses to wear a life jacket will not be allowed to board a canoe or boat,” Gyapong revealed. He added that the deployed officers will also educate passengers and operators on water safety, including the approved passenger limits and other maritime regulations to curb overcrowding and negligence.

As part of a recent visit, Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, officials from NADMO, and the Ghana Maritime Authority donated over 100 life jackets to residents in the affected community and an additional 500 to adjoining areas, including Krachi Nchumuru. NADMO has also pledged to support the enforcement exercise and sustain public education efforts.

However, Gyapong expressed concern that many residents ignore safety advice despite previous sensitisation efforts by NGOs and local authorities. “The locals are stubborn and difficult to control,” he noted, highlighting child labour on the lake as another challenge, with many children seen paddling or operating canoes at an early age.

The minister assured that the Oti Regional Coordinating Council will work closely with the Transport Ministry and other agencies to strengthen enforcement and ensure lasting safety reforms along the Volta Lake. The coordinated approach involves multiple stakeholders including the Ghana Maritime Authority, which is responsible for regulating water transport.

Gyapong concluded by acknowledging the essential role of the private sector in addressing safety challenges. “Government alone cannot do it all. We need committed private sector partners like the Jospong Group and Ecozoil to help us achieve lasting safety and sustainable development for our people,” he stated.

The donation by Ecozoil forms part of the company’s ongoing campaign to promote safe practices and save lives on Ghana’s inland waterways. The initiative demonstrates how corporate social responsibility can complement government efforts in addressing critical safety challenges, particularly in underserved rural and riverine communities.

The challenge facing authorities is balancing enforcement with community engagement. While strict regulations are necessary, success ultimately depends on changing deeply ingrained behaviours and convincing residents that life jackets are essential safety equipment, not optional accessories. The planned deployment of enforcement officers represents a shift toward mandatory compliance, but sustainable change will require continued education alongside enforcement.

For the Oti Region, where more than a fifth of the territory is covered by the Volta Lake, water transport safety isn’t just a regulatory issue but a matter of economic survival and development. Improving safety standards could encourage more economic activity on the lake, facilitate regional trade, and protect the lives of thousands who depend on water transport for their daily needs.