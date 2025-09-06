Osu-Alata Chief’s Homowo Plea: Secure Borders, Unite Hearts

The Chiefs and People of Osu-Alata celebrated the annual Homowo festival on Tuesday with a powerful call for national unity and vigilance against social evils.

Amidst the traditional sprinkling of Kpokpoi (the festival dish), Nii Kwabena Bonne V, the Osu-Alata Mantse, used the occasion to issue a direct plea to the government. He urged Customs and Immigration officers stationed at the country’s various land borders to intensify their operations to curb the smuggling of illegal and harmful drugs into Ghana.

“The persistent efforts of our border security are crucial to preventing the Ghanaian people, especially our teeming youth, from the purchase and consumption of these destructive substances,” the Chief stated.

Turning his attention to the community, Nii Kwabena Bonne V admonished members to embrace the festival’s spirit of reconciliation. He encouraged them to settle differences amicably through wining and dining together and to make peace with those they might have quarrelled with.

“As we celebrate the 2025 Homowo, let’s

put our differences aside, forgive each other, and remain united,” Nii Kwabena Bonne V emphasized.

Addressing public perceptions of tensions amongst the Osu-Alata families, the traditional leader firmly disbanded such notions. He confirmed that the customary sprinkling of kpokpoi had been conducted smoothly by the chiefs and elders across all 26 houses of the Osu-Alata family without any hitches.

Furthermore, the Chief explained the significant police presence throughout the celebrations, describing it as a standard security precaution.

“The men in uniform you see here are stationed all over the entire Osu community, not only Osu-Alata. They are here to offer protection while ensuring

peace, law, and order throughout our festivities,” he added.

Historical Roots of Homowo

The Homowo Festival, celebrated annually by the Ga people of Ghana’s Greater Accra Region, traces its origins to a period of severe famine in precolonial times. According to oral history, the Ga faced devastating hunger due to prolonged drought and failed crops during their migration to present-day Accra. The word Homowo (Ga for “hooting at hunger”) reflects the community’s eventual triumph over adversity: after prayers, rituals, and a return of bountiful harvests, the people mockingly “hooted” at the hunger that once plagued them .

Rituals and Symbolism

The festival begins with the sowing of millet by priests in May, followed by a month-long ban on noise-making (Koninfemo) to allow crops to grow undisturbed . Central to the celebration is the preparation and sprinkling of kpokpoi (a steamed maize meal mixed with palm oil and okra) as a tribute to ancestors and deities. This act symbolizes gratitude for abundance and serves as a ritual to ward off evil spirits . The festival also includes the Twins Yam Festival, honoring twins with white-clad processions and feasts, reflecting the Ga’s reverence for multiple births as blessings .

Cultural Evolution and Modern Significance

While Homowo remains deeply rooted in Ga traditions, it has evolved to address contemporary themes of unity and reconciliation. Families use the occasion

to settle disputes, share meals, and strengthen communal bonds . Despite historical tensions among Ga subgroups—such as the dual celebrations by the Damte Dsanwe and broader Ga communities—the festival emphasizes cultural cohesion . Today, Homowo also boosts tourism and local economies, attracting global visitors with its vibrant parades, drumming, and dancing .

Preservation and Global Reach

The festival’s timing, based on the lunar calendar and directives from Ga priests, ensures adherence to ancestral customs. However, modern adaptations, such as digital celebrations and social media engagement, have expanded its reach among diaspora communities in Togo and beyond . Homowo endures as a testament to resilience, faith, and the enduring spirit of the Ga people.

Insight: Homowo is not merely a harvest festival but a living narrative of survival, identity, and cultural pride—a story repeated annually through rituals that bridge past and present .

The 2025 Homowo celebration in Osu-Alata was ultimately marked by its core themes: a celebration of a bountiful harvest, a call for communal peace, and a united front against threats to the nation’s youth.

By Kingsley Asiedu