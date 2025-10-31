OSP Report Alleges Ofori-Atta Orchestrated SML Scheme

A leaked extract from the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s report makes severe allegations against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. The document, shared by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, claims he masterminded a scheme to benefit Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

The report outlines a tightly knit sequence of events starting with Ofori-Atta’s appointment in January 2017. Barely three weeks later, SML was incorporated by timber merchant Evans Adusei. The timeline shows the GRA then sought to single source the company for a major contract within months.

According to the OSP, these actions were not coincidental. It describes a masterful and mischievously crafted scheme designed by the former minister. He is accused of acting as the company’s chief promoter and sponsor throughout his tenure.

The report further alleges he unlawfully forced the company into the GRA’s revenue assurance operations. It cites reckless decision making and a flagrant violation of statute, specifically the use of public office for profit.

These actions, facilitated by two successive GRA commissioners, allegedly caused colossal financial loss to the state. The OSP suggests potential violations of the Criminal Offences Act and the Public Procurement Act.

This developing story represents a significant escalation in the ongoing SLM investigation, placing direct responsibility on the former finance minister.