OSP Officer Attacked During Vote Buying Investigation in Ayawaso East

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has accused Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed of abetting thugs to physically attack an officer conducting investigations into alleged vote buying during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East constituency on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, the OSP revealed that the officer was serving Baba Jamal with an investigative directive when the attack occurred during the conduct of the NDC parliamentary primary.

“During the conduct of the NDC parliamentary primaries at the Ayawaso East constituency on 7 February 2026, one of the candidates, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly abetted thugs to physically attack an officer of the OSP, who was serving an investigative directive on him in relation to vote buying and vote selling,” the statement detailed.

The OSP announced that it has opened an additional investigation into the alleged assault of an authorized officer in the performance of official duties.

The anti-graft agency also disclosed that it has commenced investigations into alleged vote buying during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary held on January 31, 2026, and the NDC parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East.

The investigations focus on allegations of vote buying, vote selling, and the sources of funding behind the alleged corrupt acts, according to the OSP.

Baba Jamal won the Ayawaso East primary with 431 votes, defeating Hajia Amina Adam who polled 399 votes. Mohammed Ramne obtained 88 votes, Dr. Yakubu Azimdow secured 45 votes, while Najib Sani received one vote.

There has been widespread condemnation of alleged vote buying in the primary, with reports claiming that Baba Jamal distributed 32 inch television sets and cash to delegates.

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday recalled Baba Jamal from his position as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, citing the need to preserve the integrity of public office. The directive was contained in a press statement issued by the Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The NDC has also established a three member committee chaired by Kofi Totobi Quakyi to investigate the vote buying allegations. The committee, which includes Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and legal practitioner Emefa Fugah, is expected to submit its report on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The OSP reminded the public that the law prohibits corrupt acts in relation to public elections, warning that vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence, and acts of violence constitute serious criminal offences under Ghanaian law.

The Ayawaso East constituency seat became vacant following the election of Nasser Mahama Toure as Greater Accra Regional Minister in January 2025.

Baba Jamal, whose full name is Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, has denied the allegations, stating that the television sets were gifts not meant to influence votes. He served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria from January 2025 until his recall on February 7, 2026.

The OSP did not indicate when its investigations would be concluded or whether charges would be filed against any individuals.