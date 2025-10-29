OSP Invites DVLA Boss Over GH¢4 Million Bribery Disclosure

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has summoned Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey for questioning after he disclosed receiving a GH¢4 million bribery attempt to stop the new digital vehicle registration plate policy.

Kotey revealed in a media interview that unidentified individuals offered him the money to halt the Digitalised Vehicle Registration Plate (DP) rollout, an initiative designed to combat vehicle-related fraud and enhance road safety.

The OSP confirmed the invitation in a statement, saying it seeks to obtain further information from the DVLA chief and determine who made the alleged bribery offer.

“The OSP is engaging the DVLA boss to obtain further information and determine the identities of those behind the alleged bribery,” the statement said.

The digital vehicle plate system has faced resistance from some quarters since its introduction. Kotey’s disclosure brings attention to potential efforts to undermine the modernization initiative through corrupt means.

In a separate development, the OSP has opened investigations into a sitting Council of State member for alleged corruption related to gold trading. Sources indicate the inquiry examines claims that the official used his position to influence the issuance of a gold licence to a company where he reportedly holds undisclosed interests.

The OSP has not released the Council member’s identity or additional details about the gold trading investigation.