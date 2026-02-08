OSP Investigates Vote Buying in NPP and NDC Primaries

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched investigations into alleged vote buying during recent presidential and parliamentary primaries held by Ghana’s two main political parties, the anti-graft agency announced on Sunday.

In a public notice issued on February 8, 2026, the OSP said it commenced investigations into the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries conducted on January 31, 2026, focusing on allegations of corrupt practices and funding sources.

The agency also disclosed that it began real-time investigations on February 7, 2026, during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso East constituency, following similar allegations of vote buying and vote selling.

The OSP stated that the investigations focus on allegations of vote buying, vote selling, and the sources of funding behind the alleged corrupt acts in both exercises.

During the Ayawaso East primaries, candidate Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed allegedly abetted individuals to physically attack an OSP officer who was serving him with an investigative directive related to the probe, according to the agency.

The OSP has opened an additional investigation into the alleged assault of an authorised officer in the performance of official duties in relation to Ahmed.

Ahmed, who was serving as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria at the time, won the NDC parliamentary primary with 431 votes, defeating Hajia Amina Adam who polled 399 votes. President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday recalled Ahmed from his diplomatic post, citing the need to preserve the integrity of public office.

The anti-corruption body reminded the public that the law prohibits corrupt acts in relation to public elections, warning that vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence and acts of violence constitute serious criminal offences under Ghanaian law.

The OSP said it will continue to pursue all credible allegations and take appropriate legal action where evidence supports prosecution.

The agency did not indicate when the investigations would be concluded or whether charges would be filed against any individuals.

The NDC has separately established a three-member committee chaired by Kofi Totobi Quakyi to investigate the Ayawaso East allegations. The committee includes Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and legal practitioner Emefa Fugah.