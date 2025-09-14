OSP Denies Extortion Claims in Amuah Rights Case

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has clarified that businessman Jacob Kwamina Amuah’s human rights lawsuit does not involve allegations of the OSP extorting GH₵1.3 billion from him, contrary to false media reports circulating in recent days.

In a detailed statement released Friday, the OSP explained that Amuah’s suit at the Human Rights Court is not about allegations of the OSP extorting GH₵1.3 billion from him, as has been falsely reported in some quarters, but rather concerns his request to prevent the OSP from using his interrogation statements in the ongoing criminal trial.

Amuah, the second accused in the GH₵280 million National Petroleum Authority corruption case, filed the civil action at the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court alleging violations of his constitutional rights during his detention and interrogation process.

According to the OSP statement, Amuah claims his own lawyer and the lawyer’s associate conspired with state agencies including the National Intelligence Bureau and the OSP to orchestrate his arrest, detention, and interrogation. He further alleges his legal counsel extorted money from him instead of providing proper representation.

The businessman contends that he handed GHC24 million directly to former NPA CEO Abdul-Hamid between January and December 2024, with an additional GHC227.2 million channelled through Newman for further disbursement under his direction as part of the alleged corruption scheme.

In his affidavit, Amuah alleges the NIB detained him for more than 48 hours before transferring him to the OSP, violating constitutional detention limits. He claims his caution and investigation statements were taken at the OSP office on February 17, 2025, after the constitutional 48-hour period had expired.

The accused further alleges the OSP continued interrogations despite his poor health condition, which he claims worsened his psychological and physical state. He has attached psychological medical test results to demonstrate his mental state during and after the interrogation period.

Amuah is requesting the Human Rights Court to restrain the OSP from using his alleged confession statements in the criminal trial, declare his NIB detention unconstitutional, and award him damages for alleged rights violations.

The OSP emphasized that this is the actual suit, contrary to some false reports that it is not about the OSP extorting GH₵1.3 billion from the accused person, seeking to correct misinformation that has circulated about the case’s true nature.

The clarification comes as the OSP had uncovered, through tracing and trailing, of an amount of GH¢280,516,127.19 being proceeds of the corrupt scheme, some of which has been used by the perpetrators to acquire identified and traced apartments by May 30, 2025.

Previous reports had suggested the NPA corruption case involved losses of GH₵1.3 billion, but documents reviewed show that the actual amount collected between June 2023 and September 2024, is just over GH₵110 million, not the GH₵1.3 billion being speculated.

The criminal case involves former NPA CEO Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and nine others who were charged in August with offenses including extortion and money laundering. The trial continues at the Criminal High Court in Accra while Amuah’s human rights case proceeds separately.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng’s office has faced various legal challenges from accused persons in high-profile corruption cases, including previous lawsuits from Kenneth Ofori-Atta over his “wanted” declaration, which courts ultimately dismissed.

The OSP’s statement demonstrates its commitment to transparency and accuracy in addressing public misconceptions about ongoing cases while maintaining the integrity of its anti-corruption investigations.