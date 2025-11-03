OSP Arrests GRA Legal Chief Over SML Contract Scandal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has arrested Freeman Sarbah, acting Head of Legal at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), on charges related to the controversial revenue assurance contract between the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

The OSP announced the arrest through a social media post on Monday, November 3, 2025, stating that Sarbah faces investigation for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences, as well as obstruction of justice, concerning the GRA–SML revenue assurance contract. The arrest represents a major escalation in the ongoing probe into what has become one of Ghana’s most scrutinized government contracts in recent months.

The charge of obstruction of justice levelled against the GRA’s top legal officer carries particular significance, as the OSP’s investigation has previously highlighted a profound lack of transparency from the GRA. The contract engaged SML to provide revenue assurance services in the downstream petroleum sector and other areas, but has faced mounting public criticism over alleged inflated costs, questionable procurement processes, and concerns about the legality and scope of operations.

Sarbah’s detention comes just days after Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed plans to charge several high-profile figures connected to the deal. At a press conference on Thursday, October 30, 2025, Agyebeng confirmed that his office was finalizing its investigations and would proceed with formal charges before the end of November. Those expected to face prosecution include former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, former GRA Commissioner-General Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Ernest Akore (Chef de Cabinet to Ofori-Atta), Emmanuel Kofi Nti (former Commissioner-General of the GRA), Isaac Crentsil (former Commissioner of the Customs Division), Kwadwo Damoah (former Commissioner of the Customs Division and Member of Parliament for Jaman South), and the General Manager of SML.

The OSP’s investigation has uncovered a “tightly knit and non-coincidental association of events,” strongly suggesting an “orchestrated plan.” Several former senior GRA officials, including past Commissioners-General and Commissioners of Customs, have previously been detained or investigated in connection with their roles in facilitating the unlawful revenue assurance contracts.

The ongoing investigation initially launched over procurement breaches and potential conflicts of interest has since expanded to include several senior officials at both the GRA and the Ministry of Finance. The OSP recently announced that Ghana has saved GH¢2.6 billion and $173 million from terminated SML contracts, underscoring the financial implications of the alleged irregularities.

The relentless pursuit of accountability, culminating in the arrest of a sitting Head of Legal, underscores the commitment to thoroughly investigate and prosecute all individuals—regardless of their position—who are found culpable in causing financial losses to the state. The arrest marks another significant development in what continues to be one of the most consequential corruption investigations in recent Ghanaian history.