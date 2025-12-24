Osofo Kyiri Abosom Dismisses Mutual Love in Relationships

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has sparked controversy by rejecting the idea of romantic love from men to women, declaring that his role is to provide material support rather than emotional affection.

In a recent television programme monitored by MyNewsGh, the religious leader and founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre challenged the entire concept of men loving women. When questioned about emotional care in relationships, he responded bluntly: “What love is he talking about? What’s he talking about?”

Kyiri Abosom argued that his connection to women is based on appreciation and utility, not emotional bonding. “You cannot love a woman, but you can like them, you can appreciate them,” he stated during the interview.

He explained that his affection is tied to actions and usefulness rather than feelings. “I like the woman because of things within that woman. She does something for me, and I like you,” he said, giving examples of people helping him with tasks or personal items.

When the interviewer suggested that love should be mutual in relationships, Kyiri Abosom firmly disagreed. “I cherish you, that is why you love me. The love must come from you,” he insisted, indicating that women should be the ones expressing love while men provide support.

Pressed to define love in his own terms, the controversial preacher ended the discussion with a blunt remark: “The word love is not my language.”

In a separate but related statement, Kyiri Abosom expanded on his philosophy regarding gender roles in relationships. “There’s no need for me to love a woman. All I do is support her,” he declared, emphasizing that material provision defines his understanding of marital responsibility.

According to him, respect and affection should flow from women to men, not the reverse. “She must love me and respect me. I need the love from her, but not me,” he stated categorically.

When asked whether this belief applies to his practice of having multiple wives, Kyiri Abosom maintained his position. “I believe in love, but the love comes from the woman, not from me,” he explained, suggesting that polygamy does not alter his fundamental view of gender dynamics.

He argued that women naturally express love based on what men provide for them. “A woman will love me because of the things I do for her. I clothe you, I give you everything,” he said, framing the relationship as transactional rather than emotional.

Kyiri Abosom added that his preference is for his wives not to work outside the home. “I prefer that all my women will not work. They will stay at home or do what I ask them to do,” he stated, stressing that provision rather than emotional attachment defines his idea of responsibility.

His comments have sparked mixed reactions across social media and among relationship experts, with many questioning his views on marriage, emotional support, and the place of affection in healthy relationships. Critics argue that his perspective reduces women to dependents while absolving men of emotional responsibility.

The controversial statements align with Kyiri Abosom’s longstanding advocacy for polygamy. In October 2024, he declared that if elected president, he would advocate for men to marry at least five wives, arguing that the higher number of women in Ghana’s population justifies multiple marriages.

Speaking on Kasapa FM at the time, he stated: “When we come to office, I will advocate so that men will marry five, six, seven, or even ten.” He argued that polygamy would help unmarried women find partners and increase Ghana’s population growth, which he characterized as a divine command.

Kyiri Abosom’s personal life has been marked by marital controversy. In January 2023, he announced during a church service that his wife had left him after he fathered a child with another woman. He told his congregation not to let his broken marriage affect their faith, insisting that his spiritual calling existed independently of his marital status.

“From today, if any Ghanaian asks you about the state of my marriage, tell them it is indeed over,” he told congregants. “My wife wasn’t present when God called me. The power I wield is exclusive to only me, and not a shared property with my wife.”

At the time, he revealed that his wife had filed multiple lawsuits seeking property division and custody of their children, and had requested that the court order him to dismiss all his domestic staff, which he complied with. He characterized her departure as inconsequential, citing the abundance of attractive women in the world.

Shortly after announcing his divorce in early 2023, Kyiri Abosom proposed marriage to television host Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, during a live interview in February 2023. He offered to make her his third wife, assuring that all her needs would be met. The proposal drew widespread attention though Delay did not accept.

The preacher’s views on relationships form part of his broader controversial profile. He founded the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and contested the 2020 presidential election, finishing third with 105,565 votes representing 0.98 percent of the total. He has indicated intentions to contest again in future elections.

Beyond his political ambitions, Kyiri Abosom is known for confrontational religious practices including breaking into shrines to destroy traditional deities and fetish objects. His approach to ministry has attracted both devoted followers and harsh criticism throughout his career.

His latest comments about love and relationships have reignited debates about gender roles, emotional labor in marriages, and the expectations placed on men and women in partnerships. Relationship counselors and psychologists have generally emphasized that healthy marriages require emotional investment from both partners, not just material provision.

Women’s rights advocates have particularly criticized his suggestion that women should not work and should remain dependent on male provision. They argue that such views perpetuate gender inequality and leave women vulnerable to economic abuse and control.

The controversy also highlights tensions between traditional and contemporary views of marriage in Ghana. While polygamy has historical roots in some Ghanaian cultures, modern legal frameworks recognize monogamous marriage, and many Ghanaians embrace partnerships based on mutual affection and shared responsibility.

Kyiri Abosom’s assertion that provision equals love contradicts prevailing social science research showing that emotional support, communication, respect and partnership are central to relationship satisfaction and stability. Studies consistently indicate that marriages thrive when both partners feel loved, valued and emotionally supported.

Whether his views reflect genuine belief or deliberate provocation remains debated. Some observers suggest his controversial statements serve primarily to maintain public attention and differentiate his brand in Ghana’s crowded religious landscape. Others worry that his platform gives voice to attitudes that could normalize emotional neglect in relationships.

As the discussion continues across Ghanaian media and social platforms, Kyiri Abosom’s declaration that “love is not my language” stands as perhaps the most striking summary of his philosophy on relationships between men and women.