Osman Ayariga, CEO of NYA, Leads Launch of 10,000 Youth National Apprenticeship Training Across Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has challenged Ghanaian youth to embrace discipline, innovation, and community impact as they commence training under the government’s National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP).

Speaking at the matriculation and induction ceremony for beneficiaries of the Greater Accra Region, held at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Ayariga described the initiative as “a bold intervention to transform lives and shape Ghana’s future workforce.”

The event, graced by the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo, and the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey, marked the official enrollment of the first batch of 10,000 beneficiaries across all 16 regions of Ghana.

“These apprentices are not just numbers,” Mr. Ayariga said. “They represent the transformation of lives, the birth of new opportunities, and the future of our nation.”

The NAP is designed to provide structured, competency-based training in nine key trade areas, including agriculture, craftsmanship, fashion, cosmetology, ICT, renewable energy, automotive, and hospitality. These sectors were deliberately chosen to align with Ghana’s development priorities and emerging labour market needs.

For years, young Ghanaians have struggled with limited access to quality training and the high costs associated with apprenticeship enrolment. According to the NYA CEO, the NAP directly addresses these barriers by absorbing training fees, accreditation costs, and providing start-up toolkits to empower beneficiaries to establish themselves after graduation.

Mr. Ayariga further outlined the NYA’s role in ensuring the programme’s success, including:

Mobilising and sensitising youth across districts to take advantage of the opportunities.

Ensuring inclusivity for women and persons with disabilities in partnership with community leaders.

Supporting monitoring and evaluation to guarantee accountability and efficiency.

Linking graduates to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities under government initiatives.

In a direct message to the apprentices, Mr. Ayariga urged them to see the programme as a life-changing opportunity rather than a routine exercise.

“Your success will be measured not just by the certificates you receive, but by the skills you master, the businesses you establish, and the communities you uplift,” he emphasised.

The NYA CEO also commended the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, the NAP Secretariat, CTVET, FEPTAG, MMDAs, and traditional leaders for their collaboration in rolling out the initiative.

The National Apprenticeship Programme forms part of the broader National Youth Policy (2022–2032), which seeks to position Ghana’s youth as drivers of economic growth and national transformation.

“As a country, we are laying a strong foundation for a generation of skilled, innovative, and confident young people who will shape Ghana’s destiny,” Mr. Ayariga affirmed.