Osman Ayariga, CEO of National Youth Authority, Calls for Commitment in Apprenticeship Program

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, Esq., has called on Master Craft Persons participating in the National Apprenticeship Program to prioritize the proper training of apprentices instead of treating them as mere sources of labor.

Speaking at a pilot training session for the first batch of Master Craft Persons at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Osman Ayariga stressed that the success of the program depends on the commitment of trainers to nurture the talents of young people.

“The apprenticeship program is designed to fully equip young Ghanaians with practical skills to make them self-employed and employable. For this to succeed, Master Craft Persons must dedicate themselves to the real purpose of training rather than exploiting apprentices,” he said.

He explained that the training seeks to certify Master Craft Persons and ensure standardization across the sector. According to him, government has fully absorbed the cost for trainers to acquire certification from the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

Highlighting the program’s national significance, Mr. Ayariga described it as a crucial tool in the fight against youth unemployment. He assured participants that government would provide equipment and other support where necessary to strengthen their operations. He also encouraged Master Craft Persons to report apprentices who are unwilling to cooperate so that corrective measures can be taken.

Mr. Osman Ayariga further announced that, following the training and certification process, apprentices will be officially assigned to certified Master Craft Persons. He urged all stakeholders to commit to making the initiative a success for the benefit of the entire nation.

The National Coordinator of the program, Mr. Nicodemus Dery, also addressed participants, describing Master Craft Persons as key ambassadors in transforming Ghana’s informal sector. He noted that the outcome of the program would largely depend on their dedication and urged them to work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in them and to “make the President proud.”

The National Apprenticeship Program is one of government’s flagship initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment by equipping young people with practical skills, while promoting growth and professionalism in the informal sector.