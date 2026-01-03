Osimhen Vows Nigeria Can Trample Any AFCON Opponent

Victor Osimhen has warned Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) rivals that Nigeria can trample on any team as the Super Eagles pursue their first continental title in 13 years. The Galatasaray striker made the bold declaration after captaining Nigeria to a commanding 3 to 1 victory over Uganda, sealing a perfect group stage campaign.

Nigeria finished Group C with three wins from three matches, only the fourth time the Super Eagles have achieved that feat in 20 AFCON participations. The result confirmed Nigeria as one of the tournament’s most dangerous sides heading into Monday’s Round of 16 clash against Mozambique in Fez.

“Yes, I would count my country as one of the favourites,” Osimhen said after the match. “We are one of the most feared teams in this tournament. Any team can come and play us. If they are good, they can scale through, but if they are not, we can trample on any team because this team has the quality to do damage to any opponent.”

Despite his confident remarks, the 27 year old striker stressed the importance of humility as the competition enters the knockout phase. He emphasized that Nigeria respects every team but fears nobody. The Round of 16 will present tougher challenges than the group stage, he acknowledged, but the squad remains ready to give everything in pursuit of continental glory.

Nigeria last lifted the AFCON trophy in 2013 and finished runners up at the previous edition after losing to hosts Ivory Coast in the final. Osimhen said ending that 13 year drought would mean everything to the team and the nation. The squad reminds itself during every training session that they came to Morocco to win the trophy, he revealed.

The striker cautioned against getting carried away by early success. “We don’t get carried away by the hype. There is still a lot of work to do. We are taking it game by game,” he said.

Osimhen wore the captain’s armband for the first time in his international career against Uganda after coach Eric Chelle made several changes to rest key players. The experience gave him fresh insight into leadership within the squad. “It feels good,” he said. “It comes with huge responsibility, but it helped me understand why the captain feels so happy whenever we win.”

Addressing doubts about his temperament and leadership, Osimhen said his focus was on motivating teammates and executing the coach’s instructions. He wanted to lead the squad in the right way and provide motivation for players starting their first game of the tournament.

Despite being one booking away from suspension, Osimhen started the match and delivered a disciplined performance before being substituted late. He praised coach Chelle’s tactical decisions and said he remains ready to play or support from the bench whenever called upon.