Osimhen Reportedly Threatens Super Eagles Exit After Teammate Dispute

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen allegedly dropped his accreditation and threatened to leave Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad following an on-pitch confrontation with teammate Ademola Lookman during Monday’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique. The incident overshadowed what was otherwise one of Nigeria’s most dominant performances in the tournament.

Nigeria secured their place in the quarter finals with the emphatic win in the round of 16 clash. However, tensions flared when Osimhen, pursuing a hat trick after scoring twice, was captured on camera angrily confronting Lookman. The Galatasaray forward had received an assist from Lookman earlier in the match before the dispute erupted.

Still visibly upset, Osimhen gestured toward the bench requesting substitution. Coaches replaced him with Moses Simon. After the final whistle, he bypassed the customary post-match handshakes and team prayer, heading directly to the tunnel. He became the first Nigerian player to board the team bus.

Arise News reported that sources within the camp confirmed Osimhen stormed out of the stadium, discarded his accreditation, and declared his intention to quit the national team. He reportedly insisted on returning to Turkey immediately. The exact nature of the disagreement between the two players remains unclear.

Senior officials from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reportedly moved quickly to address the situation. The federation’s president allegedly attempted to calm the striker, though some officials believed allowing him space to cool down might prove more effective. No official statement has been released by the NFF or Osimhen’s representatives.

The incident raises questions about team cohesion as Nigeria prepares for their quarter final match. Osimhen has been instrumental in the Super Eagles’ campaign, and his potential absence could significantly impact their championship aspirations. Lookman has also delivered strong performances throughout the competition.

Nigeria’s coaching staff faces the challenge of managing internal tensions while maintaining focus on their tournament objectives. The team’s next opponent and match date will determine how quickly any resolution must be reached. Both players’ contributions have been vital to Nigeria’s AFCON success thus far.