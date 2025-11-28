Osenase M/A JHS Block Re-Commissioned After Major Rehabilitation

— MP Pledges Stronger Commitment to Education, Infrastructure

The Osenase M/A Junior High School block, which for years had deteriorated into an unsafe learning structure, has been fully rehabilitated and re-commissioned today under the leadership of Hon. Owen Kwame Frimpong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower West Akim.

The ceremony drew an enthusiastic crowd of community members, traditional authorities, education officials, and local government representatives, all celebrating what many described as a “timely intervention” for the community’s children.

Addressing the gathering, Hon. Frimpong revealed that his decision to rehabilitate the school followed disturbing observations during one of his community tours.

“Our schools here in Osenase were in a terrible state. Any time it rained, parents rushed to pick up their children from class because the building was unsafe. This was affecting their learning. These are future leaders,” he said.

The MP said he gave his word to the Municipal Education Director that he would intervene quickly to provide students with a safe and conducive environment ahead of their final exams.

He emphasised the need to instill a maintenance culture in the constituency and across Ghana.

“Maintenance is not a culture in Ghana, but we want Lower West Akim to be the example. Five pupils have been selected to monitor the facility and ensure children do not write on the walls so the school stays beautiful.”

Hon. Frimpong added that the rehabilitation aligns with his broader development agenda:

“We will ensure that our slogan—Education and Health, Our Priority—is fully materialized.”

He also announced ongoing efforts to extend electrification to underserved communities within the constituency.

MCE: “Osenase is at the heart of the NDC government”

Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Paulina Akabila praised the MP for spearheading the project, assuring residents that the government would continue to deliver on its commitments.

“Osenase is at the heart of the NDC government, and whatever we promise to do, we will deliver. More sod-cutting and re-commissioning will take place here,” she assured.

Traditional Leadership Commends MP

Nana Boakye Agyei, the Regent of Akim Osenase, expressed appreciation to the MP and urged the community to rally behind him.

“We have only one MP here, and we will help him to succeed,” he said.

He reminded the audience that the school, originally constructed in 1960, had long needed major rehabilitation.

He stressed that education should remain non-partisan:

“This school will benefit everyone, irrespective of political affiliation. Education cannot be politicized.”

Nana Boakye Agyei also disclosed that the MP had donated 100 bags of cement toward the ongoing hospital project.

Education Directorate:

Municipal Education Director, Madam Loretta Akua Ayisi, described the former condition of the school as “scary,” revealing that parents had to assist in keeping the structure standing.

“During the BECE period, the MP came here. I told him we needed urgent help. He listened, and today we are commissioning this beautiful facility,” she stated.

She said the new block would bring joy, stability, and renewed motivation to both students and teachers.

“Education is a collective responsibility, and I commend the parents for their efforts. Whether rain or shine, we will now sit and learn. This will boost academic performance.”

Community celebrates long-awaited transformation

The rehabilitation included roofing, painting, structural repairs, and interior improvements. Before-and-after images displayed during the ceremony illustrated the dramatic transformation.

The event concluded with renewed calls for community cooperation in safeguarding the upgraded facility and supporting the broader educational development of Osenase.