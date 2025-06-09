Osei-Asare Urges Grassroots Rebranding for NPP Revival

Atiwa East MP Abena Osei-Asare has called on New Patriotic Party delegates to prioritize unity and discipline at the grassroots level as the party rebuilds following its 2024 election loss.

Addressing her constituency’s 2025 Delegates Conference (7 June), the lawmaker framed “Rebrand, rebuild and retool the party” as a collective mission. “This is not just a slogan. It’s a mission that begins from the ground up,” Osei-Asare told attendees including constituency executives, regional officials, and polling station agents.

The conference marked a critical effort to consolidate party structures after electoral setbacks. Osei-Asare emphasized that the NPP’s strength resides in its polling station operatives rather than top leadership.

“I believe the soul of our party lives at the polling station level,” she stated. “If we want to lead Ghana again, we must begin by instilling discipline, fostering unity, and rebranding our image from each polling station.”

Her remarks reflect internal party concerns about restoring credibility after post-election divisions. Stressing resilience, Osei-Asare projected optimism: “Together, we will rebrand. We will rebuild. We will retool. And together, we will win.”

The gathering served as a strategic preparatory meeting ahead of regional and national conventions, with the NPP seeking to redefine its voter engagement strategy.