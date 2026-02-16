Oscar Winner Robert Duvall Dies at 95

American actor Robert Duvall, who won an Academy Award for Tender Mercies and earned nominations for iconic roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and The Great Santini, died on Sunday at his home in Middleburg, Virginia. He was 95.

Duvall’s wife, Luciana Duvall, announced his death on Monday in a Facebook post, stating that he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love and comfort. She described her husband as one of the greatest actors of our time and said his passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed, though the announcement indicated he died peacefully with his wife by his side.

Robert Selden Duvall was born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, to an amateur actress and a United States (US) Navy rear admiral. He grew up on Navy bases across the country, including the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and graduated from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, in 1953.

Duvall served two years in the US Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he studied drama under instructor Sanford Meisner at New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse, where his classmates included Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman and James Caan. During this period, Duvall worked odd jobs around New York and shared living quarters with Hoffman and Hackman.

He appeared in various Broadway and off Broadway plays, including productions of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible and A View from the Bridge, and secured guest spots on popular television shows including The Twilight Zone.

Duvall made his film debut at age 31, portraying Arthur Boo Radley in the 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. He continued building his reputation throughout the 1960s, delivering notable performances in True Grit (1969) and The Rain People (1969).

In the 1970s, Duvall emerged as a key figure of the New Hollywood movement, frequently collaborating with visionary directors and helping reshape American cinema alongside unconventional leading men including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Hoffman and Hackman.

His portrayal of mob consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974) earned him widespread acclaim. He also delivered a memorable performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now (1979), whose character famously declared he loved the smell of napalm in the morning.

Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1984 for his performance as alcoholic country singer Mac Sledge in Tender Mercies. The role showcased his ability to bring quiet gravitas and emotional depth to complex characters.

Over a career spanning seven decades, Duvall received seven Academy Award nominations and seven Golden Globe nominations. He won four Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

His television work included acclaimed performances in the miniseries Lonesome Dove and Broken Trail, earning him five Emmy nominations and two wins. Other notable film roles included Network (1976), The Natural (1984), Colors (1988) and The Apostle (1997), which he also directed.

Duvall was known for his naturalistic acting style and his ability to fully inhabit each character he portrayed, whether playing a ruthless television executive or a passionate Pentecostal preacher. Director Francis Ford Coppola once told The New York Times that at a certain point, it becomes hard to distinguish between leading men and great character actors when describing Duvall’s talent.

In 2001, Duvall and his then wife Luciana Pedraza founded the Robert Duvall Children’s Fund to assist families in Northern Argentina through the renovation of homes, schools and medical facilities.

Duvall is survived by his wife Luciana, whom he married in 2004. He was previously married to Barbara Benjamin, Gail Youngs and Sharon Brophy.