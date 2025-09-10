Oscar-Nominated Munich Thriller Debuts on Showmax

Academy Award contender ‘September 5’ streams exclusively in South Africa as international acclaim builds for the real-time newsroom drama

Oscar-nominated thriller “September 5” launches on Showmax today, bringing South African audiences the critically acclaimed drama that has captivated international film festivals and awards circuits worldwide.

The film received nominations for Best Original Screenplay at the 97th Academy Awards and Best Motion Picture – Drama at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, establishing it as a major contender in Hollywood’s most prestigious competitions.

Based on the tragic 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis, the film transforms what began as routine sports coverage into a 22-hour marathon of live crisis reporting. Director Tim Fehlbaum places viewers directly inside the ABC Sports broadcasting studio, where a team of unprepared sports reporters suddenly found themselves covering one of history’s most shocking terrorist attacks.

The story unfolds through the perspective of young producer Geoff, portrayed by John Magaro, working alongside legendary TV executive Roone Arledge, played by Emmy nominee Peter Sarsgaard. Sarsgaard’s performance has generated significant Oscar buzz in what appears to be a competitive supporting actor race.

Rather than retelling the historical events themselves, Fehlbaum crafted an intimate examination of media decision-making under extreme pressure. The film explores how sports broadcasters, trained to celebrate athletic achievement, suddenly became responsible for delivering breaking news coverage to a global audience of 900 million viewers.

The production team secured unprecedented access to ABC’s original broadcast footage from that September day, allowing them to seamlessly blend directed scenes with authentic historical material. This technique creates what critics have praised as documentary-level authenticity while maintaining the tension of a thriller.

The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival to immediate critical support and currently maintains a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have particularly praised the film’s exploration of journalistic ethics and the compromises required when covering breaking news under impossible circumstances.

Sean Penn’s production company, Projected Picture Works, recognized the script’s potential early in development. Penn, who was 12 years old during the original events, recalled gathering around his family television during the crisis coverage, describing how the screenplay evoked those same feelings of tension and heartbreak.

The supporting cast includes Leonie Benesch and Ben Chaplin, completing an ensemble that brings both dramatic weight and historical authenticity to the newsroom setting.

Fehlbaum built the narrative on extensive research, including firsthand interviews with Geoffrey Mason, the actual ABC coordinating producer who worked those crucial 22 hours in Munich. Mason’s detailed recollections became the foundation for the film’s central storyline and helped ensure historical accuracy throughout production.

The film arrives on Showmax at a moment when media ethics and crisis reporting remain as relevant as ever. With 24-hour news cycles now standard practice, “September 5” raises questions about journalistic responsibility that resonate strongly with contemporary audiences.

South African viewers can stream the film on Showmax beginning today, with additional broadcasts scheduled on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv Channel 104) on Friday, September 12 at 8 PM.

The timing of the South African release coincides with continued awards season momentum in Hollywood, where industry observers are watching closely to see if the film can convert critical acclaim into major Oscar wins.