Osagyefo Made in Ghana Fair Launched to Honour Nkrumah’s Legacy

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has officially launched the third edition of the Osagyefo Made in Ghana Fair, with a call on Ghanaians to embrace local enterprise as a pathway to true economic independence.

The fair, scheduled to run from September 19 to 21, 2025, is being organised to commemorate the birthday of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

It is being organised in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, agribusiness stakeholders, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, Mrs. Naa Amerley Bamba described the exhibition as more than just a marketplace, stressing that it is a celebration of the “heartbeat of the nation—the entrepreneurial spirit of our people.”

She drew inspiration from Dr. Nkrumah’s vision, noting that “political independence will not be complete without economic independence.”

According to her, the Made in Ghana Fair reflects this vision by showcasing the innovation, resilience, and enterprise of Ghanaian businesses.

“As we walk in this direction, we also embrace the call of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama’s research agenda, to rebuild Ghana through enterprise, innovation, and inclusive growth.

This fair is a living expression of that call—the past meeting the present, and together shaping the future,” she said.

Mrs. Bamba praised exhibitors for their role in job creation, family sustenance, and advancing the Ghanaian dream.

She further highlighted benefits of participation, including greater brand visibility, access to new markets, valuable networking opportunities, and prospects for long-term local and international partnerships.

She also urged visitors to view patronage not merely as transactions but as investments in Ghana’s economic future.

“Every purchase here is a vote of confidence in our artisans, our farmers, our innovators, and our entrepreneurs,” she emphasised.

She called on all Ghanaians to become ambassadors of the Made in Ghana agenda.

“Let us not leave here today as mere observers. Let us live as partners for progress and carriers of Osagyefo’s legacy—a legacy of independence, resilience, and unstoppable growth,” she said.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif Issaka Jajah, who delivered an address on behalf of the sector Minister, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashi, underscored the enduring relevance of Dr. Nkrumah’s industrial vision.

“Dr. Nkrumah’s industrial vision was a blueprint for factories and infrastructure, a bold declaration of economic independence, cultural pride, and continental solidarity,

Though many of his initiatives faced challenges, the spirit behind them remains timeless and instructive.” He said

He stressed that industrialization goes beyond machines and markets, noting that “our cultural heritage and creative sub-sectors are vital assets in telling our stories, shaping our values, and creating jobs rooted in authenticity.”

Describing the fair as a deliberate celebration of Ghanaian ingenuity, creativity, craftsmanship, and economic enterprise, he said it serves as a platform to showcase the nation’s socio-cultural, economic, and industrial potential through homegrown solutions.

Executive Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Dr. Collins Rawlings Nunyonameh, also stressed the importance of reflecting on Nkrumah’s legacy in shaping Ghana’s development path.

“Ghana is at the crossroads seeking the pathway to development. As we continue this journey, we must reflect on the original ideas of the founder of the nation, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

His ideas remain relevant for our lives and for the progress of this nation,” he said.

Citing developments such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, he noted that progress is being made toward Nkrumah’s vision of a prosperous and independent Africa.

By CHRISTABEL OBOSHIE ANNAN