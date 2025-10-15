Organizing Committee Update on Launch of Ticketing for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

The Organizing Committee wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders that ticket sales for the competition are now open and that 58,000 tickets have been sold as of today at 5:00 pm.

Regarding the Yalla App, 145,731 applications have been received and the total number of FAN ID issued as of today at 5:00 pm is 121,924 of which 31,058 are related to foreign nationalities, covering 108 countries.

In response to the exceptionally high volume of requests, all technical teams are working tirelessly and continuously to implement improvements and respond to the demand as quickly as possible.

We wish to remind the public that, to better support applicants, a dedicated customer service line (+212 5 30 30 20 30) has been made available. It operates in three languages (Arabic, English, and French) and is operated by a team of over 600 agents working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to answer inquiries and assist users.

Applicants may also contact the support team via email at: [email protected]

The Organizing Committee thanks all supporters, media representatives, delegations, and partners for their enthusiasm, and reaffirm his commitment to ensuring a smooth experience for all.