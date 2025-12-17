Organizers of Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo call for govt, private sector alignment to unlock affordable housing projects in Ghana

Industry stakeholders at the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo are calling for deeper collaboration between government and private developers to tackle Ghana’s housing affordability challenges while maintaining quality standards. Victoria Agyekum, Co-Founder of the Expo, stressed that progress in the housing sector depends on deliberate policy alignment and incentives.

“The private sector must build, but government structures and incentives are essential. Tax incentives and support with land acquisition can reduce costs and make homes more affordable for locals,” she said.

In its ninth year, the Expo has become a key platform for conversations around affordability, sustainability, and smart urban living. Developers showcased innovations ranging from solar energy solutions to eco-friendly building materials aimed at reducing long-term living costs. According to Madam Agyekum, sustainability is no longer optional.

“Developers are working with solar and eco-friendly products, using our natural resources efficiently, while also exploring affordability without cutting corners on quality,” she noted.

Flexible financing models also featured prominently. Edith Akaho-Tay, Head of Sales at Jacob West, disclosed that discussions are underway with banks to finance off-plan properties during construction, easing the burden of large upfront payments.

“Most people can’t afford $150,000 cash. If banks can finance off-plan projects before completion, home ownership becomes more realistic,” she said.

Financial institutions such as Fidelity Bank are already playing a key role, offering long-term mortgages of up to 20 years, escrow services to protect buyers, and title perfection to reduce fraud.

“Due diligence and proper title documentation are critical. Location, flood risk, and proximity to work and schools also matter for long-term value,” said Mortgage Manager Abdul Razak Gyimah.

Developers like Empire Domus and Dustin Properties showcased gated communities with flexible payment plans, smart-home features, and projected rental yields of up to 12% positioning real estate as both a lifestyle choice and an investment vehicle.

Lifestyle brands also highlighted their role in enhancing property value. Phillia Bumagat of Bathroom and Bedroom Emporium GH Ltd noted that modern finishes and interior solutions are now essential to premium developments.

“Lifestyle branding makes it easier for homeowners to complete their homes with quality and luxury, increasing overall property value,” she said.

As Ghana’s urban landscape evolves, the Expo continues to serve as a convergence point for policy dialogue, financing solutions, and innovation, reinforcing the need for structured collaboration to deliver affordable, sustainable housing for both locals and investors.