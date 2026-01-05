Organised Labour Urges Mahama to Expedite Salary Review

Organised labour has called on President John Dramani Mahama to accelerate the review of the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) and pension system before the end of 2026, insisting that public sector workers can no longer wait for reforms that have been delayed for years. The appeal follows the president’s recent commitment at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) conference to review both salary and pension architecture.

President Mahama addressed the GNAT conference on Sunday, responding to appeals from union leaders who highlighted persistent dissatisfaction among workers over inadequate remuneration. The president acknowledged that the Single Spine Pay Policy has become distorted over time, using the Akan phrase “no ato nsuo mu” to describe how the system has lost its original purpose of equalizing salaries across the public sector.

Reverend Isaac Owusu, GNAT President, urged the government to prioritize reviewing the Single Spine Pay Policy before the year ends. He argued that teachers continue bearing the brunt of inadequate remuneration despite their critical role in national development. Reverend Owusu outlined four critical areas requiring immediate action, including addressing the conditions of service where many teachers struggle with salaries that do not reflect their hard work and dedication.

The president explained that the government is prepared to reexamine both salary and pension structures to address worker dissatisfaction. He referenced discussions with Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretary General Joshua Ansah about establishing a working team to review pension reforms comprehensively. President Mahama stated that the government aims to ensure everyone feels happy and secure going into retirement.

Labour unions have consistently raised concerns about the three tier pension scheme introduced alongside the Single Spine Salary Structure. The scheme comprises Tier 1, which covers the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Tier 2 involving mandatory occupational pension schemes, and Tier 3 consisting of voluntary provident funds and personal pension schemes. Workers have expressed frustration that promised benefits under the pension system have not materialized as initially envisioned.

President Mahama indicated that the Trades Union Congress raised pension reform concerns with his administration and that he assured them of government willingness to form a committee for comprehensive review. He emphasized the need to improve the pension system so that every worker feels secure approaching retirement age. The president acknowledged that while workers initially embraced the pension reforms, dissatisfaction has grown over time regarding implementation and benefits distribution.

The Single Spine Salary Structure was introduced in 2010 under the late President John Evans Atta Mills to create a distinct pay plan whereby employees in similar grades receive equal compensation regardless of their ministry, department, or agency. The system aimed to harmonize public sector pay and eliminate disparities that existed when different government entities negotiated salaries independently.

However, President Mahama noted during a September 2025 media encounter that lack of discipline in maintaining the structure over the past eight years has reintroduced the vast disparities the policy sought to eliminate. He explained that groups capable of striking most frequently secured additional wage increases compared to workers who did not engage in industrial action. This situation has created new inequalities within the public service.

General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah Tanko, emphasized that fairness in pay must extend across all sectors of government service. He insisted that nobody should face disadvantage because they work in Ghana Education Service or Ghana Health Service rather than other public institutions. Tanko stated that if systems exist to improve worker conditions, organized labour supports their implementation but stressed the urgent need for real solutions rather than prolonged discussions.

The government and organised labour signed an agreement on November 9, 2025, approving a 9 percent salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year. The deal also included a 9 percent upward adjustment in the national daily minimum wage, moving it from GH₵19.97 to GH₵21.77 effective January 1 to December 31, 2026.

Historical data compiled from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) indicates that the 9 percent increase represents the lowest salary increment in nearly a decade. Under the New Patriotic Party administration between 2017 and 2024, salary increments for public sector workers were consistently higher, with 2024 seeing increases of 23 percent for the first half and 25 percent for the second half of the year.

TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah acknowledged the sacrifices made by workers in accepting the 9 percent increment but urged the government to avoid introducing new taxes or tariff hikes that could erode the benefits. He called on the government to honor all commitments made during negotiations to protect workers’ welfare and maintain living standards.

Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson commended organised labour for their cooperation during negotiations, describing their approach as patriotic and constructive. He stated that the salary increment aligns with broader government efforts to consolidate economic recovery following difficult times characterized by high inflation and interest rates. The minister noted that both indicators have declined and that the government continues working to reduce inflation from its current level to ease burdens on Ghanaians.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations Dr. Rashid Pelpuo praised the outcome of salary negotiations as demonstrating the government’s dedication to labour harmony and economic resilience. Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Dr. George Smith Graham expressed gratitude to organised labour, noting that their cooperation has played a key role in stabilizing the economy during challenging periods.

Labour leaders argue that the current Single Spine Salary Structure has deepened inequality rather than resolving it, leaving many public sector workers worse off than before its implementation. Some employees reportedly earn as little as GH₵400 monthly, while several pensioners receive inadequate benefits due to distortions in how workers were placed on the salary scale during the initial migration process.

Bernard Adjei of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union cautioned that delays in setting up the promised Emoluments Commission are eroding workers’ trust in government reform promises. He emphasized that it has taken far too long and that workers need to see tangible results rather than continued assurances. King James Azortibah stressed the urgency of addressing low wages, noting that the Fair Wages Commission already knows workers are surviving below minimum wage levels.

The issue of teacher safety featured prominently at the GNAT conference, with Reverend Owusu declaring zero tolerance for assaults on teachers. He warned that GNAT would not hesitate to shut down schools if attacks on teachers persist, invoking the labor solidarity principle of “touch one, touch all.” The union president announced that 2026 would be a year of zero tolerance for teacher assault and brutality.

President Mahama backed this stance forcefully, describing assaults on teachers as criminal acts requiring firm government action. He assured delegates of one hundred percent support, declaring that the administration would deal decisively with anyone who attacks teachers without cause. The president’s commitment addresses growing concerns about teacher safety in communities across Ghana.

The government has committed to ongoing engagement with unions on outstanding conditions of service and regular consultations on economic management. The agreement signed in November specified that authorities would continue discussions with labor representatives beyond just salary increases to address comprehensive welfare concerns of public sector workers.

Organised labour has made clear that until concrete reforms materialize, the worsening living conditions of public sector workers will remain a pressing national concern requiring immediate government attention. Union leaders emphasize that workers have demonstrated patience and patriotism by accepting modest salary increases but cannot continue waiting indefinitely for promised structural reforms to the pay and pension systems.