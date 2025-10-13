Orbis International’s Flying Eye Hospital Returns to Ghana to Train Local Eye Care Teams

Global eye care nonprofit Orbis International announces the start of a training project today in Ghana on board the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital , the world’s only fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on a plane.

With an invitation from the Ministry of Health, the three-week training project is taking place in Accra and Kumasi in partnership with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), and the Ghana Ophthalmic Nursing School.

The project aims to build the skills of local eye care teams, raise awareness about eye care resources available in Ghana, and continue building lasting access to sight-saving care in the country.

This is the Flying Eye Hospital’s fourth visit to Ghana, the first three of which took place between 1990 and 2019.

Each visit has built momentum in strengthening the country’s eye care system, and this project continues to build on the progress Orbis and the Ministry of Health have achieved together over the years.

Orbis clinical staff and Volunteer Faculty (medical experts) will lead simulation training in treating cataract, glaucoma, strabismus, and medical retina, and hands-on surgical training in surgical retina, oculoplastics, and strabismus. The project will also include training for nurses, anesthesiologists, and biomedical engineers.

The simulation training will be delivered on board the Flying Eye Hospital currently parked at Kotoka International Airport, at KBTH, and at the Ghana Ophthalmic Nursing School in Accra. In Kumasi, the project will offer surgical, nursing, and anesthesia training.

“It is my privilege to work with the Ministry of Health to welcome the Flying Eye Hospital back to Ghana,” said Adolf Ollennu, Country Director of Orbis Ghana. “We hope this visit not only showcases the eye care services and expertise already available in Ghana but also reinforces the importance of prioritizing eye health at the national level. A strong commitment to finalizing and implementing a national eye health policy will ensure that quality, sustainable care reaches everyone who needs it.”

Since 1982, Orbis has provided training both on and off the Flying Eye Hospital, reaching 97 countries with in-person programs and more than 200 countries and territories virtually through Cybersight, Orbis’s telemedicine and e-learning platform.

The Alcon Foundation has been a generous supporter of Orbis for more than forty years, providing monetary donations for the Flying Eye Hospital. Alcon has provided additional support to the Flying Eye Hospital through donations of state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment, surgical products, and supplies through Alcon Cares.

“The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital is a powerful example of how innovation and collaboration can expand access to quality eye care,” said Charles Herget, Vice President, Alcon Social Impact and Sustainability. “Alcon is honored to contribute advanced ophthalmic technologies and training support to help equip Ghana’s eye care professionals with the tools they need to succeed.”

FedEx donated the MD-10 aircraft that became the current Flying Eye Hospital and also provides Orbis with ongoing financial support, in-kind shipping, and global aircraft operations support. Volunteers from FedEx pilot the Flying Eye Hospital to its worldwide destinations, and FedEx is represented on the Orbis International Board of Directors.

“Around the world, FedEx team members take immense pride in our decades-long sponsorship of Orbis,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa operations. “The joy we experience as we help communities overcome preventable blindness is the deepest reward and the strongest motivation to keep flying forward together.”

OMEGA has been a proud supporter of Orbis since 2011. OMEGA is an avid supporter of Flying Eye Hospital projects—including a first-of-its-kind training project held in Doha, Qatar, in 2022 for women in eye care from conflict-affected areas and 2023’s project in Zambia. OMEGA also works in cooperation with its celebrity brand ambassadors to increase awareness of Orbis and its mission.

“Time is essential when strengthening eye care within any region, and this fourth project in Ghana shows how Orbis has committed so many hours and years to the country. That long-term dedication is clearly so beneficial to the organization’s work and OMEGA is honored to be a part of it,” said Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO, OMEGA.

Orbis in Ghana

Orbis’s country program in Ghana started in 2014, and for more than 20 years, the organization has been partnering with the Ministry of Health and local health institutions to bolster the nation’s eye care system and reduce avoidable vision loss. The program started with a focus on pediatric ophthalmology at KATH, providing training for eye care professionals, essential medical equipment, and financial assistance to families unable to afford treatment.

Since then, the Ghana program has grown to strengthen eye care across the country. Efforts include improving hospital facilities, making eye care part of basic health services so problems can be spotted and treated earlier, and raising awareness about common eye conditions and treatment options. Orbis has helped set up and improve a children’s eye unit in a local hospital and 25 primary eye care units across 19 districts, while continuing to support the two main national eye hospitals. The program has also worked with the government to track eye health in national health records, shape the country’s Eye Care Strategic Plan, and launch a National Retinoblastoma Program for children with eye cancer.

In addition, Orbis Ghana is proud to announce it has opened a permanent office location in Accra just this year, signaling its long-term commitment to build on progress and strengthen eye care in the years ahead. Over the next 3 years with support from the Aumund Foundation, the programme will expand to provide access to quality eye care across 20 districts of Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

All of this work is helping more Ghanaians—particularly children—get the quality eye health services they need to preserve their sight.