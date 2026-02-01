Oquaye Describes Bawumia as Best Vice President in Fourth Republic

Former Speaker of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) elder statesman Prof. Mike Oquaye has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most impactful Vice President in Ghana’s Fourth Republic history, saying the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) fears him as a strong contender for the 2028 elections.

Speaking on JoyNews following the conclusion of the NPP presidential primaries, Prof. Oquaye said the opposition party’s attitude toward Dr. Bawumia stems from concerns about potential electoral defeat. He argued that the former Vice President’s record in government makes him a formidable political threat.

“The NDC don’t want him. I don’t expect them to because he will beat them,” Prof. Oquaye stated. “If you put achievements, ideas introduced, and policies that were brought about by Bawumia, he is the best of all Vice Presidents in the history of this country since the Fourth Republic.”

The comments came after Dr. Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP presidential primaries held on Saturday, January 31, 2026. The former Vice President secured 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 percent of total valid votes cast across 333 polling centers nationwide. More than 211,000 party delegates participated in the internal election.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.76 percent. Dr. Bryan Acheampong finished third with 36,303 votes or 18.53 percent, while Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong secured fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Prof. Oquaye praised Dr. Bawumia’s contributions in areas such as economic policy and digitalization during his tenure as Vice President. He noted that these achievements have strengthened the flagbearer’s public appeal and positioned him favorably for the 2028 general elections.

The former Speaker highlighted initiatives like the Ghana Card national identification system, Mobile Money Interoperability and the Digital Address System as examples of Dr. Bawumia’s impact on governance. He suggested these innovations redefined the role of Vice President in Ghana’s political system.

Dr. Bawumia addressed party executives, delegates and supporters after the polls, describing the victory as a collective achievement. He called for unity, discipline and renewed engagement within the NPP, stressing that the party must transform the primary win into electoral success in 2028.

“To secure anything precious in this life, we must be prepared to fight the hard battles, prepared to work hard and be prepared to withstand difficult circumstances,” Dr. Bawumia said. “Tonight, victory is for all of us.”

The newly elected flagbearer expressed appreciation to party delegates, election officials, security agencies and the media for ensuring a credible process. He noted that the primary reflected the NPP’s commitment to internal democracy and urged all members to respect the outcome regardless of their preferred candidates.

Kennedy Agyapong conceded defeat shortly after vote counting began, urging calm among his supporters. Addressing the media, he acknowledged experiencing a similar outcome in the 2023 primaries and encouraged his team to remain united despite the setback.

“God will take care of you. He knew today was going to come, we did not know, but God who created us knew this would come to pass,” Agyapong said. “We experienced this in 2023, so today is no different. Everyone should stay calm.”

Dr. Bryan Acheampong also conceded defeat and congratulated Dr. Bawumia, describing the outcome as a God factor. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong similarly accepted the results and pledged support for the party’s flagbearer.

The primaries took place peacefully across voting centers, with tight security observed throughout the process. Party officials described the election as highly competitive and well organized, demonstrating the NPP’s internal democratic processes.

Prof. Oquaye’s assessment reflects growing confidence within sections of the NPP about their electoral prospects for 2028. The party suffered a landslide defeat in the December 2024 general elections, losing both the presidency and parliamentary majority to the NDC.

President John Dramani Mahama won the 2024 presidential election with 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55 percent, while Dr. Bawumia secured 4,657,304 votes representing 41.61 percent. The NDC also secured a parliamentary majority, unseating several NPP members from their constituencies.

Following that defeat, Prof. Oquaye chaired a 12 member committee tasked with investigating the causes of the NPP’s electoral loss. The committee conducted extensive consultations across all 16 regions and 276 constituencies before presenting its findings to party leadership in April 2025.

Dr. Bawumia later praised the committee’s work as thorough, impartial and factually grounded. He said the report helped put to rest propaganda and speculation about the reasons for the party’s defeat, providing clarity for party members seeking to understand what happened.

The NPP has begun rebuilding efforts ahead of the 2028 elections, with Dr. Bawumia emphasizing the importance of learning from past mistakes. In May 2025, he told party members in London that historical trends in Ghana’s politics favor opposition parties, particularly when the governing party fields a first time presidential candidate.

“Our political history suggests that it is very difficult for a first time presidential candidate to win an election in Ghana,” Dr. Bawumia explained. “So there is a sense that in 2028 the NDC is going to bring a candidate for a first time. I believe we will have an advantage all things being equal over that new candidate coming in 2028.”

He also suggested that the NDC’s inability to fulfill numerous campaign promises made before the 2024 election could provide the NPP with opportunities to regain voter support. The ruling party faces expectations to deliver on pledges made during their successful campaign.

Dr. Bawumia’s victory in the primaries marks his second consecutive selection as the NPP’s presidential flagbearer. He previously contested the 2024 general elections as the party’s candidate following President Nana Akufo Addo’s two term tenure, which ended in January 2025.

With the primary now concluded and the flagbearer officially declared, the NPP begins its three year journey toward 2028 with a leader whom Prof. Oquaye believes represents the NDC’s worst nightmare. The party will seek to unite behind Dr. Bawumia and develop strategies to reclaim power from the governing party.

Party leadership has called for all factions to close ranks and focus on preparing for the upcoming electoral contest. Former President Akufo Addo, who attended the vote tallying at NPP headquarters, vowed to help unite the party after the primary results were announced.

Dr. Bawumia has indicated plans to embark on a thank you tour to visit constituencies across Ghana and renew the party’s connection with voters. He described this outreach as essential for rebuilding trust and demonstrating the NPP’s commitment to transformation.