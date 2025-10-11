Oquaye Commends Justice Adjei’s Commitment to Legal Scholarship

Former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rev. Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, has described Supreme Court Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei as a distinguished scholar and voluminous writer of scholastic guidance, praising his dedication to keeping legal publications current and relevant.

Professor Oquaye made these remarks Friday while chairing the official launch of Justice Adjei’s new 968-page book, “International Human and Peoples’ Rights Law and Practice,” alongside the reintroduction of three revised editions of the jurist’s earlier works at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The former Speaker emphasized Justice Adjei’s meticulous approach to updating his texts, addressing a common frustration among legal practitioners who often encounter outdated authorities in older publications. Sometimes it’s difficult to read a law book because you find that an authority cited has been overruled by a recent case, Professor Oquaye explained, appreciating the author’s keen interest in keeping his works current.

This consistency in revision demonstrates not only scholarly discipline but also deep respect for the dynamic nature of law, according to Professor Oquaye. You cannot keep on debating without revising as the law continues, he observed, noting that such academic diligence helps maintain the credibility and usability of legal literature in Ghana and beyond.

The occasion marked a significant moment in Ghana’s legal publishing landscape, with Justice Adjei presenting four substantial works spanning multiple critical areas of jurisprudence. The event brought together members of the legal fraternity, academics, and judiciary officials to celebrate scholarly contributions that shape legal education and practice.

Professor Oquaye unveiled the latest edition of “Modern Approach to the Law of Interpretation in Ghana,” describing it as one of the most insightful contributions to Ghana’s jurisprudence. The book has been revised and updated, he noted, and its reintroduction reflects the author’s understanding that law is not static but continually developing.

The second work introduced was the revised edition of “Alternative Dispute Resolution: A Ghanaian Perspective,” co-authored by Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei and Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu. Professor Oquaye characterized this publication as representing both new and traditional approaches to resolving disputes outside formal litigation, commending the authors for their foresight in promoting dialogue and conciliation.

Alternative dispute resolution is now growing, he said, and it’s good to see that the authoritative book thereon is also growing. The former Speaker noted that developing these mechanisms remains essential for reducing case backlog and enhancing access to justice in Ghana’s court system.

The third reintroduction was “Essential Laws on Credit Creation and Administration of Security Interests: A Ghanaian Perspective.” Professor Oquaye praised its practical relevance to Ghana’s financial and commercial sectors, describing it as really very classic and particularly instructive. The book is huge because it is also very illustrative, he explained, noting that it serves as a one-stop shop on securities.

The day’s main highlight was the launch of Justice Adjei’s new masterpiece, “International Human and Peoples’ Rights Law and Practice.” At 968 pages, the work represents an extraordinary achievement that captures the breadth and depth of international human rights jurisprudence, according to Professor Oquaye.

It is with great pleasure that the whole International Human and Peoples’ Rights Law and Practice is hereby outdoored for all, he declared, using the Ghanaian term for public presentation. He praised the book’s scope, noting it combines academic rigor with practical illustration, making it accessible to both legal practitioners and students.

The author deliberately avoided thousand things, but it is really very classic, Professor Oquaye noted. This is a one-stop resource that reflects deep research, global exposure, and dedication to the advancement of law. His comments suggested Justice Adjei had made careful editorial choices to maintain focus while covering essential material comprehensively.

Justice Adjei’s prolific output places him among Ghana’s most published jurists. His works span criminal procedure, land law, interpretation, alternative dispute resolution, securities law, and now international human rights, demonstrating remarkable breadth across legal disciplines. The consistency with which he updates these texts sets him apart in Ghana’s legal publishing environment.

The timing of the human rights law book launch carries particular significance. Ghana continues strengthening its human rights framework, and the country serves as a judge’s home nation on the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, a position Justice Adjei has held since his swearing-in during August 2022.

His dual role as Supreme Court Justice and African Court judge provides unique perspectives that likely enriched the international human rights text. The book draws on both domestic and continental jurisprudence, offering insights informed by practice at multiple judicial levels.

Professor Oquaye himself brings considerable scholarly credentials to his assessment of Justice Adjei’s work. An accomplished academic and author of the award-winning book “Politics in Ghana, 1972-1979,” he served as Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament from 2017 to 2021 and has held various diplomatic and academic positions throughout his distinguished career.

His endorsement therefore carries weight beyond ceremonial praise, representing recognition from someone who understands both rigorous scholarship and its practical application in governance and law. The former Speaker’s emphasis on Justice Adjei’s revision practices suggests he values intellectual humility and responsiveness to evolving legal landscapes.

The launch event reflected broader trends in Ghana’s legal community toward more systematic documentation of jurisprudence and legal principles. While Ghana has produced notable legal scholars, comprehensive texts covering specialized areas remain relatively rare, making Justice Adjei’s contributions particularly valuable.

His books serve multiple audiences: students preparing for legal careers, practitioners seeking authoritative guidance, judges researching precedents, and academics advancing legal scholarship. The revised editions ensure these audiences access current rather than obsolete information, enhancing the books’ utility.

The collaborative work on alternative dispute resolution, co-authored with Justice Ackah-Yensu, also highlights increasing recognition that complex legal challenges often require partnership and shared expertise. Alternative dispute mechanisms have gained traction globally as courts face mounting caseloads, making authoritative Ghanaian perspectives on these approaches timely.

Financial law coverage in the securities text addresses another critical need. Ghana’s banking and financial sectors have evolved dramatically, requiring legal frameworks that balance innovation with protection. A comprehensive, updated text on security interests helps practitioners navigate these complexities while serving commercial development objectives.

For Justice Adjei, the simultaneous launch and reintroduction of four major works represents the culmination of years of research, writing, and revision. Maintaining currency across multiple texts while serving on two high courts demonstrates extraordinary commitment to scholarship alongside judicial duties.

Professor Oquaye’s public recognition validates that commitment while encouraging others in Ghana’s legal community to pursue similar scholarly endeavors. His comments about the importance of keeping legal texts current establish a standard that challenges authors to view their publications as living works requiring ongoing attention rather than static achievements.

The event at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences provided an appropriate venue for celebrating legal scholarship. The Academy, Ghana’s premier learned society, has historically served as a platform for presenting significant intellectual contributions across disciplines, situating Justice Adjei’s work within broader traditions of Ghanaian academic excellence.

As Ghana’s legal system continues developing, comprehensive, current texts like those Justice Adjei produces become increasingly essential infrastructure. They shape how future generations of lawyers understand fundamental principles, how judges approach interpretation and application, and how the public accesses justice through informed legal representation.