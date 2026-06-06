Opta Gives Ghana 0.2% World Cup Win Chance

Sports data firm Opta has projected Ghana’s chances of winning the 2026 World Cup at 0.2%, placing the Black Stars among the tournament’s least-fancied contenders as the competition approaches its June 11 start date.

Opta’s statistical modelling gives Ghana a 6.8% probability of reaching the quarter-finals. The figures tighten considerably beyond that stage, with the Black Stars assigned a 0.7% chance of making the final and 0.2% of claiming the trophy.

Ghana enters the tournament as the lowest-ranked of the 10 African nations in the competition, sitting 73rd in the world. The Black Stars are drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, with their opening match set against Panama.

The 2026 edition will be Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance. A total of 48 nations will compete, the largest field in the tournament’s history following a recent expansion of the format.

Opta’s projections are based on statistical modelling of team strength, squad data and tournament structure, and reflect Ghana’s standing relative to the other 47 competing nations at the time of release.