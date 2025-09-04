Opposition Politician Condemns Chief Justice Removal as Premeditated

New Patriotic Party stalwart Dennis Miracles Aboagye has sharply criticized President John Dramani Mahama over the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, calling the entire process politically motivated.

President Mahama signed a warrant for Torkornoo’s removal on Monday, September 1, 2025, following an Article 146 Committee investigation that found evidence of stated misbehavior. Torkornoo had served as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice from June 2023 until her dismissal.

Aboagye, who served as communications director for the NPP’s 2024 election campaign, accused the president of orchestrating the removal as part of a predetermined agenda against judges appointed by former President Akufo-Addo.

“This whole situation was premeditated,” Aboagye stated during an interview on Asempa FM. He alleged that Mahama had previously indicated intentions to remove Akufo-Addo appointees from the judiciary upon returning to power.

The NPP figure further claimed presidential involvement in instigating the petition process that led to Torkornoo’s downfall, suggesting Mahama “reached out to people to file the petition against her” before establishing what he termed a partisan investigative committee.

The Article 146 Committee of Inquiry investigated three petitions calling for Torkornoo’s removal, with Supreme Court Judge Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang serving as chairman. Torkornoo had been suspended since April following the initial complaints.

Aboagye warned that the precedent established by the removal threatens Ghana’s constitutional framework and democratic institutions. He argued that the development undermines public confidence in judicial independence and violates proper democratic processes.

“What has happened is a troubling precedent,” Aboagye emphasized. “It dents the integrity of our democratic system and weakens public confidence in the judiciary.”

The criticism reflects broader political tensions surrounding judicial appointments and the balance of power between Ghana’s executive and judicial branches. Opposition figures have previously expressed concerns about potential political interference in judicial matters.

Aboagye currently serves as a presidential staffer responsible for Local Government and Decentralization under the previous NPP administration, positioning him as a vocal critic of the current government’s judicial policies.

The removal has attracted international media attention, with various outlets reporting on the developments in Ghana’s judicial leadership. The controversy highlights ongoing debates about judicial independence and political appointments across West Africa’s democratic institutions.

President Mahama’s office has yet to respond publicly to Aboagye’s specific allegations regarding the motivation behind the Chief Justice’s removal. The presidency previously indicated the decision followed proper constitutional procedures under Article 146.