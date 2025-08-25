Opposition Official Blames Akufo-Addo for Illegal Mining Crisis

A senior National Democratic Congress figure has accused Ghana’s previous government of actively encouraging the illegal mining activities that have devastated the country’s waterways and forest reserves.

Mustapha Gbande, the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, claimed former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration failed to implement proper oversight of small-scale mining operations. The allegations come as President John Mahama’s government launches what officials describe as a comprehensive crackdown on unauthorized mining.

Speaking during a television interview, Gbande questioned the effectiveness of environmental initiatives under the New Patriotic Party government. He challenged claims about the previous administration’s Green Ghana tree-planting program, demanding evidence of successful implementation over eight years.

“Do they think Ghanaians did not know that Akufo-Addo incentivized illegal mining?” Gbande said during the GHOne TV appearance. He criticized what he described as inadequate planning by the former lands ministry.

The opposition official emphasized that his party supports regulated mining but insists on strict adherence to environmental protocols. Miners operating in designated small-scale areas must follow established procedures or face arrest and mandatory land restoration, he argued.

Gbande reserved particularly strong language for operators working in protected areas, describing them as “environmental terrorists.” This rhetoric reflects growing public anger over the ecological damage caused by unregulated mining activities across Ghana’s mining regions.

The mining controversy has persisted for years, with successive governments struggling to balance economic opportunities in rural communities against environmental protection. Small-scale mining provides livelihoods for thousands of Ghanaians but often involves mercury use and landscape destruction.

River pollution from mining runoff has affected water treatment plants serving major population centers. The Pra, Ankobra and other waterways have suffered significant contamination, raising public health concerns and drawing criticism from environmental groups.

President Mahama campaigned partly on promises to address the mining crisis more decisively than his predecessor. The current administration has positioned itself as taking a harder line against unauthorized operations while supporting legitimate small-scale mining.

“President Mahama has launched a full force against what is illegal as far as mining is concerned,” Gbande stated. He predicted the administration would demonstrate measurable progress on mining regulation before the end of its first term.

The NDC’s approach appears to focus on enforcement rather than outright prohibition of artisanal mining. Officials argue that proper regulation can allow communities to benefit from mineral resources while preventing the environmental destruction associated with uncontrolled operations.

Ghana’s mining sector contributes significantly to export earnings and employment, making complete prohibition of small-scale activities politically and economically challenging. The government faces pressure to find solutions that protect both livelihoods and ecosystems.

Environmental groups have documented extensive damage to forest reserves and river systems from illegal mining operations. Mercury contamination poses particular risks to communities downstream from mining areas.

The accusations against the former administration reflect broader political tensions as the NDC government seeks to distinguish its policies from those of its NPP predecessors. Mining regulation remains a contentious issue likely to feature prominently in future political debates.