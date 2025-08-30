Opposition MP Predicts Victory in Akwatia If Police Ensure Free Voting

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains confident about winning next week’s Akwatia parliamentary by-election, with a senior opposition lawmaker saying security arrangements will determine the outcome.

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, who represents nearby Akyem Oda constituency, believes his party has done enough groundwork to retain the seat despite facing the governing National Democratic Congress.

The NPP MP acknowledged that the ruling party enjoys incumbency advantages but argued that fair security conditions would favor the opposition. He said extensive campaigning has given voters compelling reasons to stick with the NPP candidate.

“We’ve really gone on the ground and made people aware of why they should maintain the NPP candidate,” Acquah told reporters during a funeral ceremony. He expressed confidence that the party’s message has resonated with constituents.

However, the opposition politician raised concerns about heavy police deployment in Akwatia ahead of the September 2 vote. While not opposing security presence, he worried that large numbers of officers might intimidate voters rather than protect them.

Acquah urged police commanders to spend remaining days before the election reassuring residents about their intentions. He said officers should actively communicate that they’re present to maintain peace, not suppress voting.

“The police should let people know they are here for peace,” he emphasized. “They have to educate the electorate and let them feel safer with their presence rather than worried something bad might happen.”

The MP believes high voter turnout would benefit his party’s chances in the constituency. He worried that intimidating security presence could discourage people from coming to polling stations on election day.

Police have already clarified that military forces will remain on standby but won’t deploy unless absolutely necessary. The Ghana Journalists Association has also warned against using security personnel to intimidate voters.

Akwatia has become a closely watched contest as both major parties compete for the parliamentary seat. The NDC hopes its control of government will translate into electoral success, while the NPP argues it has maintained stronger grassroots connections.

The by-election fills a seat that became vacant earlier this year, giving voters a chance to influence parliamentary arithmetic before the next general election in 2028.

Opposition parties often face challenges competing against ruling parties in by-elections, particularly regarding resource mobilization and government program announcements. However, by-elections can also serve as referendums on government performance.

For the NPP, retaining Akwatia would demonstrate continued relevance despite losing national power. For the NDC, winning would validate their governance approach and strengthen their parliamentary majority.

Both parties have deployed senior figures to campaign in the constituency, indicating they view the contest as symbolically important beyond just adding one seat to parliament.

The election takes place as Ghana’s political parties begin positioning for the 2028 general election, when President John Mahama will be constitutionally barred from seeking another term.