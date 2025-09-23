Opposition MP Condemns Chinese Mining Association Launch

Old Tafo Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Ekow Assafuah criticized the government’s anti-illegal mining stance following the inauguration of the Association of China-Ghana Mining Limited by Guarantee (ACGM) in April.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker accused the administration of contradicting its public commitment to fighting galamsey through the April 3 launch at Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The ceremony was attended by Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa, and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Assafuah questioned the government’s environmental protection commitment in a Facebook post, describing the association’s formation as undermining ongoing anti-galamsey campaigns while rivers remain polluted and forest reserves face continued destruction.

The 34-year-old MP, who holds a political science degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has previously spoken against illegal mining practices across Ghana. He referenced recent comments by Bawumia Campaign spokesperson Dennis Miracles Aboagye describing water body conditions in Agona East as “catastrophic.”

The ACGM launched under the theme “Responsibility, Sustainability, Excellence, and Growth” with objectives including sustainable mining practices and improved community development. The association comprises major Chinese mining companies operating in Ghana’s mining sector.

Government officials defended the association’s formation as promoting responsible mining practices and strengthening bilateral cooperation between Chinese companies and Ghanaian authorities. Minister Armah-Kofi Buah, representing President John Dramani Mahama, emphasized the ministry’s commitment to working with ACGM to enhance Chinese investments in Ghana’s mining sector.

However, Assafuah warned that galamsey represents both environmental disaster and national security threat, questioning the timing of legitimizing mining interests while environmental degradation continues. He called for binding guarantees of transparency and accountability benefiting ordinary Ghanaians.

The MP has consistently raised concerns about mining sector transparency, recently questioning the Azumah Resources transaction with Engineers & Planners involving strategic national assets. His criticism reflects broader opposition concerns about mining policy under the current administration.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources continues training security personnel for anti-illegal mining operations, indicating ongoing efforts to combat galamsey despite the formation of new mining associations.

Assafuah described the association launch as “polished betrayal of national interest” and dangerous entrenchment of state capture. He argued that partnerships excluding ordinary Ghanaians’ concerns deepen suspicions about leadership complicity in environmental devastation.

The controversy highlights tensions between formal mining partnerships and illegal mining enforcement in Ghana, where environmental groups and opposition politicians continue pressing for stronger action against galamsey operations affecting water resources and agricultural lands.

Chinese companies have maintained significant presence in Ghana’s mining sector through various arrangements, with the new association formalizing cooperation structures between Chinese enterprises and Ghanaian regulatory authorities.

Assafuah, who serves as a Mass Server and Knight of Marshall, previously criticized Catholic Church leadership over anti-galamsey demonstration approaches, demonstrating his consistent engagement with mining policy debates across different platforms.

The debate reflects broader challenges facing Ghana’s mining sector as authorities balance foreign investment attraction with environmental protection and illegal mining prevention in communities across the country.