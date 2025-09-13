Opposition MP Calls for Crackdown on Mining Kingpins

A prominent opposition politician has challenged Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress to target wealthy financiers behind illegal mining operations rather than pursuing ground-level workers.

Kojo Poku, representing the New Patriotic Party, argued that lasting solutions to Ghana’s galamsey crisis require prosecuting the sponsors who purchase excavators and fund operations, not the young men working in mining sites.

“I have always said that the real fight is not against the boys working on the ground, but against the kingpins who buy the excavators and fund the operations,” Poku stated during a television interview on Wontumi TV.

The opposition figure called for aggressive enforcement targeting high-level financiers, including asset confiscation and criminal prosecution. His comments reflect growing consensus among stakeholders that current anti-galamsey strategies focus disproportionately on low-level participants.

Poku challenged the government’s commitment to comprehensive enforcement, suggesting authorities should leverage their current investigative powers to identify and arrest major sponsors if they genuinely exist.

“The government must focus on identifying, arresting, and prosecuting these financiers. Confiscate the excavators and punish the real culprits,” he emphasized, referring to the administration’s broader anti-corruption initiatives.

The NPP member dismissed previous allegations linking opposition figures to illegal mining financing, characterizing such claims as political maneuvering rather than substantive accusations.

Ghana’s illegal small-scale mining sector continues generating controversy over environmental damage, regulatory enforcement, and economic impacts. The operations typically involve significant capital investment for equipment and logistics, suggesting organized financial backing.

International observers have pressed Ghana to demonstrate stronger commitment to eliminating illegal mining, particularly given environmental concerns and money laundering risks associated with unregulated gold trade.

The debate over enforcement strategies reflects broader challenges in addressing complex criminal enterprises that span multiple economic levels, from ground operations to financial networks.

Political figures across party lines have acknowledged that effective anti-galamsey efforts require sophisticated approaches targeting organizational structures rather than individual miners seeking economic opportunities.

Current government initiatives include the Operation Recover All Loot program, designed to investigate and prosecute various forms of economic crime, though its specific application to mining sector violations remains unclear.