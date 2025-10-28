Opposition Leader Questions Government Seriousness on Galamsey Fight

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has sharply criticized what he describes as the government’s lack of seriousness in combating illegal mining, arguing that the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) undermines rather than strengthens enforcement efforts against galamsey.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the Effutu MP admitted that although the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government tried to fight illegal mining, the structures weren’t strong enough, an acknowledgment that’s relatively rare in Ghana’s typically defensive political discourse. But his candor about past failures quickly pivoted to attacks on current policy.

Afenyo-Markin argued that GoldBod, established in 2025 under Act 1140 to regulate, buy, sell, assay, refine, and export gold and other precious minerals, lacks the necessary safeguards to prevent abuse and misappropriation. His central complaint focuses on what he sees as a fundamental contradiction: how can a government claim to fight illegal mining while simultaneously creating a mechanism that purchases gold regardless of its source?

The opposition leader’s skepticism isn’t entirely unfounded. Ghana’s history with resource management institutions includes several examples of well-intentioned bodies that became vehicles for political patronage and corruption. The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), which GoldBod replaced, faced persistent allegations of inefficiency and lack of transparency during its operational years.

According to Afenyo-Markin, organized labour has reported that the galamsey situation has worsened under the current administration, though he didn’t provide specific data to support this claim. Independent verification of whether illegal mining has increased, decreased, or remained static under the NDC government remains difficult given the clandestine nature of the activity and inconsistent monitoring methodologies.

What’s particularly interesting about Afenyo-Markin’s critique is his assertion that the NDC weaponized galamsey as a campaign tool against the NPP while in opposition. He’s previously noted that the NPP lost in almost all illegal mining communities during the 2020 elections due to former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s position on fighting galamsey, suggesting that electoral calculations complicate any party’s willingness to enforce stringently.

This creates a perverse political incentive structure. Mining communities represent significant voting blocs in regions like Ashanti, Western, and Eastern. Any government serious about enforcement risks alienating these constituencies, while any government that goes soft on galamsey faces criticism from environmental groups and urban voters concerned about water quality and forest degradation.

The GoldBod controversy illustrates this tension perfectly. The government frames it as formalization, bringing small-scale miners into the regulatory framework and creating traceability for gold exports. Critics see it as legitimizing illegal mining by creating a no-questions-asked purchasing mechanism that provides market access for illegally extracted gold.

GoldBod replaced the PMMC, absorbing its assets, liabilities, and workforce in line with Section 78 of the establishing Act, as part of the government’s attempt to formalize small-scale mining and curb the illegal gold trade. Whether this approach works depends largely on implementation details that remain unclear: What documentation do sellers need to provide? How does GoldBod verify the legal origin of purchased gold? What penalties exist for selling illegally mined gold through the system?

Ghana’s illegal mining problem has created environmental devastation across multiple regions. Water bodies like the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim rivers have turned brown from sediment pollution. Forest reserves have been stripped bare. Mercury contamination from processing threatens both immediate health and long-term agricultural productivity.

Yet successive governments have struggled to develop enforcement strategies that balance environmental protection, economic opportunity for mining communities, and political viability. Military deployments have produced temporary reductions in activity but rarely permanent solutions. Miners simply wait out enforcement operations and return once pressure subsides.

Afenyo-Markin has stressed the need for collaboration and a shift in national attitude toward resource protection, speaking at a seminar organized by the Institute of Economic Affairs on Ghana’s natural resource management regime. That sounds reasonable in principle, but collaboration requires trust, and trust between mining communities and enforcement agencies has eroded significantly.

The political blame game that Afenyo-Markin now participates in (despite occasionally acknowledging its futility) reflects deeper structural problems. Neither major party has demonstrated the political will to sustain enforcement efforts through electoral cycles. Both have used galamsey as a convenient weapon against opponents while in opposition, only to discover the complexity of the problem once in power.

What would genuine seriousness about fighting galamsey look like? It would probably require sustained enforcement regardless of electoral consequences, alternative livelihood programs for displaced miners, technological solutions like satellite monitoring, community engagement that addresses economic grievances, and political consensus that removes galamsey from partisan competition.

None of that seems imminent. Instead, we get GoldBod, an initiative that might represent pragmatic formalization or might become exactly what Afenyo-Markin predicts: another institution captured by the interests it’s supposed to regulate.