Opposition Demands Tinubu Resign Over Worsening Security Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to either seek external help or step down following a surge of mass kidnappings across northern Nigeria. The opposition party delivered its ultimatum at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, accusing the administration of failing to protect citizens.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong condemned recent abductions that saw hundreds of schoolchildren and worshippers seized within days. He described the incidents as evidence that the current government cannot manage the country’s deteriorating security situation. The opposition maintains that protecting lives and property remains any government’s most fundamental duty.

Recent attacks have struck multiple northern states with devastating impact. Armed groups abducted 25 female students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Kebbi State on November 17, killing the school’s vice principal during the raid. One student later escaped, but 24 remain in captivity. Just days later on November 21, gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State’s Papiri community, seizing 303 students and 12 teachers in one of Nigeria’s largest mass kidnappings in years. On November 18, attackers raided Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara State, killing worshippers and abducting 38 people. Kidnappers reportedly demanded 100 million naira per person for the church captives.

“We again remind the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration that the security of lives and property is the primary function of any government,” Ememobong stated during the briefing. “At any time government is unwilling, unable, or incapable of executing this primary role, such a government must either ask for help, locally or internationally, or honourably resign if it is sincere and responsible.”

The PDP spokesperson sharply criticized school closures ordered by federal and state governments in response to the kidnappings. He warned that shutting educational institutions amounts to surrendering to terrorist objectives. Federal authorities closed 47 unity colleges nationwide, while Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Benue and Katsina states implemented broader shutdowns affecting all schools in vulnerable areas.

Ememobong argued these closures would deepen existing educational challenges across northern Nigeria. Citing United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) data, he noted that the region already hosts the majority of Nigeria’s 18.3 million out of school children. Breaking down the figures, he specified that 10.2 million primary aged children and 8.1 million secondary aged students lack access to education nationwide, with most concentrated in the north.

“This alarm is crucial because a closure of schools will certainly exacerbate the already challenging educational situation in Northern Nigeria,” the PDP statement explained. “If the schools are closed, the goal of the terrorists would have been inadvertently achieved.”

The opposition party described the presidency’s response to the crisis as inadequate and lacking empathy. Ememobong questioned President Tinubu’s decision to deploy Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle to Kebbi rather than visiting affected communities personally. He contrasted this approach with large delegations the government sent to recent international summits.

“Instead of the President visiting Kebbi and Niger States to meet and sympathise with the parents of the children who are in captivity, and to address the security personnel there, he merely directed the Minister of State for Defence to relocate to Kebbi,” Ememobong said. “A juxtaposition of the contingents sent to the US Congress and the Group of 20 (G20) meeting with Matawalle’s lone envoy exposes the levity with which the presidency treats this matter.”

President Tinubu cancelled his planned attendance at the G20 summit in South Africa following the Niger State abduction. Vice President Kashim Shettima represented Nigeria at the gathering instead. The president also postponed a scheduled trip to Angola for an African Union and European Union summit.

The PDP demanded immediate implementation of Nigeria’s National Policy on Safe Schools and investment in intelligence led early warning systems. Party officials stressed that community based intelligence and rapid response capabilities could help security forces anticipate and prevent attacks on educational institutions.

Ememobong also highlighted the breakdown of trust between security agencies and local communities, arguing this gap has left vulnerable populations exposed to armed groups. He called for comprehensive reforms to restore confidence and improve cooperation between citizens and security forces.

Nigeria has experienced waves of school kidnappings over the past decade, particularly targeting institutions in northern and central regions. Armed groups frequently abduct students for ransom, creating widespread fear and disrupting education across multiple states. The country faces simultaneous security threats from various armed organizations including Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and criminal gangs often described as bandits.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga did not respond to media requests for comment on the PDP’s statements. As of Monday morning, the ruling All Progressives Congress had not issued any official response to the opposition party’s resignation demand or criticism of the administration’s security approach.

Security analysts note that over 1,900 attacks against civilians occurred across Nigeria this year, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). The northern region remains particularly affected, with insecurity disrupting daily life, travel, farming and commerce across more than 20 of Nigeria’s 36 states.

The PDP statement comes amid growing public frustration over the government’s ability to tackle armed violence. Opposition figures and civil society groups have intensified pressure on the Tinubu administration to implement more effective strategies against kidnapping networks and militant organizations operating throughout the country.