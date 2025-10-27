Oppong Nkrumah Warns Cybersecurity Bill Threatens Free Speech

Former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has criticized a draft cybersecurity bill being circulated by the Mahama administration, warning it poses a serious threat to freedom of expression by criminalizing social media posts deemed offensive or inciteful.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, October 26, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi described the proposed legislation as dangerous and contrary to Ghana’s democratic progress. He stated, “This draft is very dangerous, the government must tread cautiously,” according to Asaase Radio.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah argued President John Dramani Mahama had earlier indicated plans to use national security agencies to monitor social media users who post messages deemed unfavourable to the government, including searching for IP addresses. He noted the Minister’s move to formalize those intentions through legislation was deeply worrying.

The former minister stressed that over the past few decades, various countries have been moving away from using criminal law to deal with speech, instead using civil remedies for unfavourable speech rather than criminalization. He recalled the repeal of the Criminal Libel and Sedition Law under the Kufuor administration marked a major milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey.

The Cyber Security Authority released the draft Cybersecurity Amendment Bill 2025 on October 1, inviting public comments until October 24. The bill grants investigative and prosecutorial powers to the Cyber Security Authority under Section 4A, while Sections 67A and 67B criminalize cyberbullying, harassment, and cyberstalking with prison terms up to ten years for offensive, rude, or obscene communications.

Section 20B of the amended act grants the Cyber Security Authority Director General, Deputy Director General, and authorized officers powers of police officers, including arrest, search and seizure, along with the same rights, protections, and immunities conferred on police officers.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed hope that when consultations begin, the government will see wisdom in backtracking and ensuring remaining laws criminalizing speech are finally repealed.