Oppong Nkrumah says amended anti-LGBTQ bill is empty

Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the anti-LGBTQ bill passed on Friday is not the legislation that was before the House, claiming amendments stripped out dozens of clauses.

Parliament passed the re-introduced Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, on Friday, 29 May 2026, after amending the version first passed in 2024 under former President Akufo-Addo.

In a post on X, Oppong Nkrumah said about 31 of the bill’s original clauses were deleted before passage, describing the result as an empty law carrying the old name. He called it “not the same bill” and accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of misleading the public.

The amendments to clause nine exempt people who provide legal services to persons identified as LGBTQ. They also cover journalists and media houses reporting on the subject in the normal course of their work, along with professionals offering medical, surgical, psychological or counselling care.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga said the exemptions were drawn narrowly so that professional services and routine activities would not be treated as promoting LGBTQ conduct.

Minority MPs Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh and John Ntim Fordjour rejected the changes, arguing they showed the version sent to Akufo-Addo for assent was not fit for purpose. Fordjour said he would resist efforts to force the exemptions through.

First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, who chaired proceedings, declared the bill read a third time and passed. It now awaits presidential assent and any legal challenges.