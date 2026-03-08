Oppong Nkrumah Dismisses ORAL Claims and Slams NDC Over Cocoa Failures

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has launched a dual attack on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, describing the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative as a vehicle for political deception while also accusing the administration of inflicting serious damage on Ghana’s cocoa sector.

Speaking on AsaasePa FM, Oppong Nkrumah dismissed the figures cited by the government under ORAL as unreliable, arguing the entire exercise was engineered to generate public outrage against former New Patriotic Party officials rather than to serve any genuine accountability purpose.

“They say they have retrieved 600 million and have frozen about 1.2 billion. The NDC used lies and propaganda for their campaigns. With time, all Ghanaians will come to that realisation,” he said.

The Ofoase Ayirebi legislator pointed to earlier claims by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a senior NDC figure, who alleged that certain individuals owed the state GH¢21 billion, only for the Attorney General to later distance the government from that figure. Oppong Nkrumah argued the contradiction illustrated the broader pattern of exaggeration that had characterised the NDC’s approach to financial accountability.

“Anyone who believes the amount they claim they have retrieved has a problem,” he stated.

Turning to the cocoa sector, Oppong Nkrumah said the government was treating a genuine livelihood crisis as a subject for political debate, warning that roughly one million farming households depend directly on the sector for their income.

He accused the administration of both harming farmers through its pricing decisions and tacitly enabling illegal mining activity in cocoa-growing communities. “They have destroyed the cocoa farmers and are funding galamsey,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that cocoa remains one of Ghana’s primary sources of foreign exchange and a cornerstone of rural employment, making the government’s handling of the sector a matter of national economic consequence.

“The decision that the government has taken has lots of effect on the country,” he added. “People are sitting in their air-conditioned offices making laws for farmers without any consultation.”

His remarks come as NewsGhana’s earlier reporting revealed that the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) owes Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) approximately GH¢10 billion, effectively paralysing cocoa procurement in several producing regions.