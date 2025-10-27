Oppong Nkrumah Demands Government Submit 11 Flagship Programme Documents to Parliament

Ranking Member Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has criticized the government for withholding programme documents for 11 flagship initiatives, including the 24-Hour Economy, arguing that the omission undermines parliamentary oversight and accountability.

The Member of Parliament expressed concern about the government’s failure to submit key policy documents to parliament for scrutiny. Among the withheld documents is information about the 24-Hour Economy, one of the administration’s most prominent campaign promises and policy initiatives.

Oppong Nkrumah argued that parliamentary oversight requires access to detailed programme documents that outline implementation strategies, budget allocations, and expected outcomes. Without these documents, parliament cannot effectively perform its constitutional role of holding the executive accountable.

“The omission undermines parliamentary oversight,” Oppong Nkrumah stated.

The 24-Hour Economy initiative has been a centerpiece of the government’s economic agenda, promising to transform Ghana’s business landscape by encouraging round-the-clock operations across various sectors. However, critics have raised questions about implementation details and funding mechanisms.

The other ten flagship programmes whose documents remain unsubmitted were not specified in the available information. Parliamentary oversight committees typically require detailed documentation to assess policy viability, budget implications, and potential impacts before programmes receive full legislative backing.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the executive and legislative branches over transparency and accountability. Opposition members have consistently called for greater clarity on government programmes, particularly those with significant budget implications or widespread public interest.

The government has not yet responded publicly to Oppong Nkrumah’s demands. Parliament’s ability to scrutinize executive actions depends on timely access to programme documents and implementation plans.