OPPO F27 Pro Plus Brings Premium Features

OPPO’s F27 Pro Plus 5G has entered the mid-range smartphone market with a compelling combination of durability, performance, and camera capabilities that challenge expectations for devices in its price bracket.

The device starts at ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, positioning itself as an attractive option for students, professionals, and everyday users seeking flagship features without the flagship price tag. What sets this phone apart isn’t just one standout feature but rather how it balances multiple strengths across design, performance, and functionality.

The F27 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that brings content to life with vibrant colors and deep blacks. The screen’s 120Hz refresh rate, while not mentioned in every specification list, makes scrolling and gaming noticeably smoother than standard 60Hz displays. AMOLED technology also delivers better power efficiency compared to traditional LCD panels, which matters when you’re trying to squeeze every hour from your battery.

Under the hood sits MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, a combination that handles multitasking without the stuttering and lag that plague cheaper devices. You can switch between social media apps, browse the web with multiple tabs open, and occasionally game without the phone grinding to a halt. The 128GB internal storage provides adequate space for apps, photos, and videos, though power users might find themselves managing storage more carefully.

Where the F27 Pro Plus really tries to differentiate itself is photography. The dual rear camera system features a 64-megapixel main sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while an 8-megapixel camera handles selfies. That 64MP main camera captures detailed images in good lighting conditions, though like most smartphones in this price range, it struggles somewhat in low light despite OPPO’s computational photography efforts.

The depth sensor assists with portrait mode shots, helping to create that blurred background effect that makes subjects pop. It’s not always perfect at edge detection around hair and complex shapes, but it produces respectable results for social media sharing. The front camera delivers clear selfies and handles video calls adequately, which has become increasingly important as remote work remains common.

Battery life comes courtesy of a 5,000mAh power pack, which comfortably pushes through a full day of moderate use. Heavy users who spend hours gaming or streaming video might need a top-up by evening, but most people will find they can make it from morning to bedtime without hunting for a charger. The phone supports fast charging, though charging speeds vary depending on which variant and charger you’re using.

OPPO has wrapped these internals in a design that feels more premium than the price suggests. The phone’s slim profile sits comfortably in hand, and the build quality inspires confidence rather than concern. It’s not the lightest phone on the market, but the weight feels substantial rather than cumbersome. The company offers the device in attractive color options that avoid looking generic or plasticky.

One aspect worth noting is the phone’s durability features. The F27 Pro Plus includes IP69 water and dust resistance certification, making it unusually rugged for this price point. You won’t need to panic if it gets caught in rain or accidentally splashed. This protection level exceeds what many competitors offer, adding peace of mind for accident-prone users.

The user interface runs on OPPO’s ColorOS, which sits atop Android. It’s cleaner than some manufacturer skins, though it still includes pre-installed apps that some users might consider bloatware. The interface remains fairly intuitive, and OPPO has been improving its update commitment, though it still lags behind some competitors in providing timely Android version updates and long-term security patches.

5G connectivity ensures the phone remains relevant as networks continue expanding across India. While 5G coverage remains spotty in many areas, having the capability means the device won’t feel outdated when networks do reach your area. The phone also handles 4G connectivity without issues, delivering reliable performance on existing networks.

Performance in real-world use proves solid for typical smartphone tasks. Apps launch quickly, web browsing feels responsive, and casual gaming runs smoothly. More demanding games might require lowering graphics settings for optimal frame rates, but that’s expected at this price point. The phone doesn’t get uncomfortably hot during extended use, which suggests decent thermal management.

The device launched at around ₹27,999 but current prices have dropped significantly, with the 8GB/128GB variant now available starting at ₹15,999 through various retailers and e-commerce platforms. This price reduction makes it considerably more attractive than at launch, offering better value for money. Buyers can often find additional discounts during sale periods or through exchange offers, potentially bringing the effective price even lower.

Competition in this price segment remains fierce. Brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and Samsung all offer compelling alternatives with different strengths. What works in the F27 Pro Plus’s favor is its balanced approach. It doesn’t dominate any single category but performs competently across all areas that matter to most users.

The phone suits several user profiles particularly well. Students will appreciate the large display for content consumption and the battery life that survives long days on campus. Professionals benefit from the reliable performance for productivity apps and video conferencing. Photography enthusiasts on a budget get a capable camera system, even if it can’t match flagship-level image quality.

Some compromises become apparent with extended use. The speaker quality, while adequate, doesn’t impress audiophiles. Wireless charging remains absent, requiring you to plug in when the battery runs low. The display, though bright enough for most conditions, can struggle with visibility in direct sunlight compared to premium devices.

Storage expansion through microSD cards would have been welcome, giving users flexibility to add more space for photos and videos without cloud storage subscriptions. However, 128GB proves sufficient for many users who regularly back up content or use cloud storage services.

The F27 Pro Plus represents OPPO’s attempt to deliver premium smartphone experiences at accessible prices. It succeeds more often than it fails, offering a well-rounded package that meets the needs of mainstream users without requiring them to compromise drastically. The combination of decent performance, capable cameras, strong battery life, and unusually robust build quality creates a compelling value proposition.

For buyers considering this phone, the key question isn’t whether it competes with devices costing twice as much. It doesn’t, and that’s fine. The relevant question is whether it delivers enough quality and features to justify its asking price compared to similarly priced alternatives. On that measure, the F27 Pro Plus makes a strong case for consideration, especially for users who value durability and balanced performance over cutting-edge specifications in any single area.