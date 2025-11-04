Opong-Fosu Likely To Contest NDC Flagbearership

As Ghana’s political landscape begins to shift in preparation for the 2028 general elections, Akwasi Opong-Fosu, a former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development is emerging as a notable figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Although he has not officially declared his intention to contest the NDC presidential primary, strong indications from the NDC’s regional structures, diaspora networks and intellectual circles suggest that discussions about his potential run are underway.

If he decides to enter the race, Opong-Fosu’s campaign is expected to focus on three main pillars: Ethical Leadership, Institutional Renewal and Inclusive Transformation.

Building on Mahama’s legacy

His supporters argue that an Opong-Fosu candidacy would serve not only to consolidate the NDC’s legacy but also to redefine its mission.

Having served loyally under former President John Mahama and contributed to the NDC’s 2024 Manifesto, he is viewed as capable of extending Mahama’s vision while infusing it with deeper institutional insights.

A call for renewal

Political analysts suggest that if the NDC genuinely seeks renewal and if Ghana yearns for ethical and visionary leadership, Opong-Fosu’s emergence could be pivotal in transforming the party’s future and rekindling national hope.

His extensive four-decade career in public service enhances this platform, starting with local government, where he played a crucial role in developing and implementing Ghana’s District Assembly system.

This experience was further amplified through leadership roles at national, African, and international levels, earning him a reputation for technical competence and integrity.

National unity candidate

Opong-Fosu’s diverse regional background, with roots in both the Western and Ashanti regions, along with his national appeal, positions him as a leader capable of bridging Ghana’s political and regional divides.

His international reputation, built through active participation in high-level global forums, connects him to influential thinkers and investors focused on Africa’s development.

Rediscovering party morality

Within the NDC, his supporters view him as a beacon for renewal, offering a chance to rediscover the party’s moral compass of probity and accountability. His eighteen years of experience as District Secretary and District Chief Executive have significantly impacted his role on national, continental, and global stages.

He has served as President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana, President of the African Union of Local Authorities, Vice President of the International Union of Local Authorities, and as a UN Special Advisor on Local Authorities.

His subsequent roles as Head of the Local Government Service and Minister for Local Government have solidified his reputation for technical competence, integrity, and results-oriented leadership.