Opoku Wins GPL Player Award After Explosive September Form

Young Apostles FC striker Richmond Opoku has claimed the NASCO Player of the Month award for September in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, capping off a remarkable month that saw him lead the league’s scoring charts and propel his team to an unprecedented early season surge.

The 18-year-old goal poacher netted three crucial goals in as many matches during September, edging out stiff competition from Karela United’s Mohammed Zaidan and Heart of Lions’ Etse Dogli to secure his first top-flight monthly accolade. His explosive form has been instrumental in Young Apostles’ best-ever start since earning promotion to the Premier League in 2024.

Opoku’s September heroics included a vital 74th-minute equalizer away at Hohoe United that rescued a point for the Wenchi-based side and a sensational brace in the home victory over Dreams FC that secured maximum points. Along the way, he earned a NASCO Player of the Match award, underlining his growing influence on matches.

The striker’s performances have helped lift Young Apostles to third place on the league table with 10 points after Matchday five, a stunning achievement for a club that barely survived relegation in their debut campaign last season. That turnaround reflects both improved team cohesion and Opoku’s clinical finishing in front of goal.

For his achievement, Opoku will receive a 43-inch NASCO digital satellite television and a NASCO double-door refrigerator with a bottom freezer. While the prizes might seem modest compared to international standards, the recognition represents significant validation for a young striker establishing himself at the highest level of Ghanaian football.

Born on November 24, 2006, Opoku joined Young Apostles from Nsoatreman FC in August 2025 as a free agent, having previously spent time with Asante Kotoko where he made six appearances without scoring during the 2023/24 season. His two-game stint at Nsoatreman during the 2024/25 campaign also failed to yield goals, making his current scoring run even more remarkable.

The teenager’s September tally brought his season total to four goals in five matches, making him the Ghana Premier League’s leading scorer at this early stage. That’s already exceeded his career output from his previous two seasons combined, suggesting he’s finally found the right environment to showcase his talents.

Opoku beat out strong competition for the monthly honor. Mohammed Zaidan was a constant creative force in midfield for Karela United, contributing one goal and an assist while earning two NASCO Player of the Match awards for his consistency and influence in the team’s attack. Etse Dogli played a crucial role for Heart of Lions, registering one assist and securing a NASCO Player of the Match award, demonstrating his ability to control games and deliver decisive contributions.

Young Apostles’ remarkable early season form represents vindication for a club that endured a turbulent maiden campaign in 2024/25. After securing promotion via a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Techiman Heroes in the Division One League Zone 1 play-off, they faced numerous hurdles throughout their debut season, finishing just five points above the relegation zone.

The Wenchi-based club’s survival came under the guidance of assistant coach William Afoakwa, who took over after the departure of head coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani in the second half of the season. His leadership brought renewed structure and resilience, steering them clear of the relegation scrap with crucial results in the campaign’s latter stages.

Now under coach Abdul Henan, Young Apostles have transformed from relegation battlers into genuine top-four contenders, at least in these early weeks. Their recent form includes back-to-back home wins over Dreams FC and Basake Holy Stars, sandwiched around an impressive away victory against Eleven Wonders, where they won 4-1 in what Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford’s side also demolished them by the same scoreline.

However, maintaining this momentum won’t be easy. Young Apostles recently faced defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday, October 19, 2025, at the Wenchi Sports Stadium, a significant test of their credentials against proven quality. Whether they can sustain their early pace against tougher opposition will determine if this represents genuine improvement or just a hot streak.

Opoku’s journey from unfulfilled potential at bigger clubs like Asante Kotoko to leading scorer at newly promoted Young Apostles offers valuable lessons about finding the right fit. Sometimes young players need environments where they’ll receive consistent playing time and responsibility, rather than languishing on the benches of traditional powerhouses.

The striker’s performances have also caught attention beyond club football. While he hasn’t received national team calls yet, sustained form could put him on the radar of Ghana’s youth national teams, potentially opening pathways to higher levels of competition.

For Young Apostles, having their striker win the league’s monthly player award represents a significant boost to the club’s profile. Founded in 2012 and competing initially in the Second Division league in Brong Ahafo, they’ve climbed the football pyramid relatively quickly, and Opoku’s recognition helps legitimize their presence among Ghana’s elite clubs.

The Wenchi community has embraced the team’s success enthusiastically. When they secured Premier League promotion, the town erupted in jubilation, reflecting the club’s importance to local identity and pride. Each win, each award, each moment of recognition strengthens that bond between club and community.

Whether Opoku can maintain his scoring rate throughout the season remains uncertain. Four goals in five matches projects to approximately 27 goals over a full campaign, which would challenge long-standing league records. More realistically, strikers typically experience form fluctuations, and defenses will adjust their approach to him as his reputation grows.

What’s undeniable is that September belonged to Richmond Opoku. His three goals in three matches, combined with Young Apostles’ climb to third place, represents the kind of breakthrough performance that can launch careers. For a teenager who struggled to find the net at previous clubs, this award symbolizes both personal vindication and the beginning of what could become a compelling story in Ghanaian football.

The real test begins now, as expectations rise and opponents study his tendencies more carefully. If Opoku can sustain even half his September form throughout the campaign, Young Apostles’ survival will be assured, and the striker’s future will look remarkably bright.