Opoku-Agyemang Calls for End to Cocoa Tariff Barriers

Vice President Jane Opoku-Agyemang has challenged global cocoa stakeholders to eliminate tariff escalation practices that prevent African nations from capturing the full value of their cocoa production, speaking Thursday at the European Union’s Global Gateway Forum in Brussels.

The two-day forum, which brought together heads of state, business executives, and financial institutions from October 9 to 10, provided a platform for strategic dialogue on global partnerships as the Vice President spotlighted how processed cocoa products face higher import duties than raw beans, a practice that continues to rob producing countries like Ghana of substantial economic benefits.

This hinders our ability to trade fairly, she emphasized during her address on the forum’s second day, urging the international community to reform outdated trade structures that systematically disadvantage cocoa-producing nations. The Vice President’s intervention comes as Ghana seeks to transform its agricultural sector through value addition rather than continuing as primarily a raw material exporter.

Opoku-Agyemang framed cocoa as a central pillar of Ghana’s economic transformation, deeply connected to the Big Push Initiative for agro-industrialization and the Connect24 pillar of the 24-Hour Economy. This model aims to improve the flow of goods, energy, and data while creating employment opportunities through round-the-clock economic activity.

She reminded the global audience that Ghana’s Living Income Differential, introduced jointly with Côte d’Ivoire as a fixed $400 per tonne premium on cocoa sales, represents more than just a policy tool. It’s a moral commitment to ensuring farmers earn a dignified income, she declared, emphasizing that the initiative addresses decades of farmer poverty despite the high profitability of multinational chocolate companies.

Our path forward is clear, the Vice President stated. We must move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans to building an economy that empowers farmers and promotes sustainability. Her remarks reflect growing frustration among producing nations that they capture only a small fraction of the global chocolate market’s value while bearing most production risks and costs.

Opoku-Agyemang addressed the problem of chronic underinvestment in local processing capacity, warning that the real threat to Africa’s cocoa future lies in the continent’s failure to capture market value rather than in overproduction concerns often raised by international buyers. Global demand for cocoa remains strong, and African consumption is on the rise, she noted. The greater risk lies not in overcapacity but in underinvestment.

Her comments challenge conventional narratives that sometimes portray increased African processing capacity as potentially destabilizing to global markets. Instead, she presented local value addition as both economically rational and morally justified, given that African countries produce the raw materials that generate billions in downstream profits for multinational corporations.

The tariff escalation issue she highlighted represents a longstanding grievance for cocoa-producing nations. Under current trade arrangements, raw cocoa beans often enter developed markets duty-free or at very low rates, while processed products like cocoa butter, powder, or chocolate face significantly higher tariffs. This structure effectively protects processing industries in importing countries while discouraging value addition in producing nations.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire together account for over 60% of global cocoa supplies, giving them substantial leverage in negotiations with international buyers. However, that market power has historically been undermined by competition between producing countries and by multinational companies’ ability to source from multiple origins or adjust their purchasing strategies.

The Living Income Differential, introduced in 2019, represented an attempt by the two West African giants to coordinate their approach and ensure farmers receive fairer compensation. The initiative requires buyers to pay the additional premium on top of floor prices, with low farmer incomes identified as a critical driver of multiple sustainability issues in Ghana’s cocoa sector.

Implementation of the LID has faced challenges, with some companies reportedly finding ways to bypass the differential or offsetting it through reduced quality premiums. Both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have previously threatened to name and shame chocolate brands attempting to avoid paying the differential, demonstrating their determination to enforce the policy despite resistance.

Opoku-Agyemang’s Brussels remarks suggest Ghana is now pushing beyond the LID to address structural trade barriers that limit the policy’s effectiveness. Even with farmers receiving better prices for beans, the inability to process cocoa domestically and export finished products without facing punitive tariffs constrains Ghana’s overall economic benefits from its dominant agricultural commodity.

The Big Push Initiative she referenced represents Ghana’s broader industrialization strategy, focusing on agro-processing as a pathway to economic transformation. The government has identified cocoa processing as a priority sector, with ambitions to significantly increase the percentage of cocoa processed domestically rather than exported as raw beans.

Her mention of the 24-Hour Economy model connects cocoa processing to infrastructure development, energy reliability, and logistics improvements necessary for competitive manufacturing. The initiative envisions industrial facilities operating continuously, maximizing productivity while creating multiple employment shifts.

The Brussels forum provided an ideal venue for these arguments, given European Union countries’ role as major chocolate consumers and the EU’s stated commitments to sustainable development and fair trade. The Vice President appeared to be testing whether European policymakers’ rhetoric about partnership and equity extends to concrete actions like tariff reform.

European Union trade policies will be crucial to whether Ghana can realize its processing ambitions. If the EU maintains high tariffs on processed cocoa products while allowing duty-free entry of raw beans, Ghana faces an uphill battle in building competitive processing industries. Conversely, preferential access for African-processed cocoa could catalyze significant investment in local manufacturing capacity.

The Vice President’s emphasis on sustainability alongside economic returns reflects growing consumer consciousness about chocolate’s social and environmental impacts. European consumers increasingly demand assurance that their chocolate purchases don’t perpetuate farmer poverty or contribute to deforestation, creating potential leverage for producing countries seeking better terms.

However, translating consumer sentiment into policy reform requires sustained diplomatic pressure and coordination among producing nations. Ghana’s partnership with Côte d’Ivoire on the Living Income Differential demonstrates the power of cooperation, though maintaining unity amid varying national interests and competitive pressures remains challenging.

Global cocoa markets have experienced significant volatility recently, with prices reaching historic highs due to production shortfalls in West Africa caused by disease, adverse weather, and aging tree stocks. While higher prices benefit farmers in the short term, they also create incentives for production expansion in other regions, potentially eroding Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire’s market dominance.

Opoku-Agyemang’s call for fair trade thus comes at a pivotal moment when producing countries have both increased leverage from supply constraints and heightened urgency to lock in favorable terms before market dynamics shift. Her Brussels intervention signals Ghana’s intention to use its current strong negotiating position to pursue structural reforms rather than simply riding out favorable price cycles.

The Vice President’s framing of tariff reform as a fairness issue rather than merely an economic policy question also carries strategic value. By appealing to principles of equity and justice, she positions Ghana as seeking rightful recognition rather than special favors, potentially resonating with international audiences increasingly sensitive to historical economic imbalances.

Whether her call for eliminating tariff escalation gains traction depends partly on European Union internal politics and partly on how effectively African cocoa producers can maintain unified pressure. Previous attempts at cocoa cartels or producer coordination have often foundered on disagreements or competitive defection, but the success of the Living Income Differential suggests more durable cooperation may now be possible.