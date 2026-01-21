Opkelor Sowah Din Family Challenges Alleged 456-Acre Claim Linked to Supreme Court Ruling

The Opkelor Sowah Din Family has accused the Nungua Stool and officials at the Lands Commission of allegedly misrepresenting a Supreme Court judgment to unlawfully expand a land award from 62 acres to 456 acres.

At a press conference held on Monday, January 20, 2025, the family said the true position of the Supreme Court judgment in Civil Appeal No. J4/10/2019 – Empire Builders Ltd. v. Topkings Enterprises Ltd. & Others has been “fraudulently distorted” and presented to the Ghanaian public as granting far more land than the court actually awarded.

Addressing elders of the family, members of the media, and the general public, spokesperson Clement Thompson stressed that the Supreme Court’s decision was clear and unambiguous.

According to him, the apex court confirmed only 62 acres of land in favour of Topkings Enterprises Ltd., being the portion already in the company’s possession at the time of the litigation.

“The Supreme Court did not award 456 acres to Topkings Enterprises. It did not enlarge Topkings’ interest beyond the 62 acres, and it never authorised any judgment plan for 456 acres,” Mr. Thompson stated.

He urged Ghanaians to independently verify the judgment, noting that Suit No. J4/10/2019 is a public record available through official court documents and reputable legal research platforms, all of which, he said, confirm the 62-acre decision.

The family alleged that despite the clear ruling, Mr. Benjamin Kwame Danso, acting on behalf of the Nungua Stool, has manipulated processes at the Lands Commission to convert the 62-acre confirmation into a 456-acre judgment plan.

As a result, the family claimed that recent land searches referencing Suit No. J4/10/2019 now wrongly reflect 456 acres, creating the false impression that the Supreme Court awarded Topkings the entire land area.

The Opkelor Sowah Din Family insisted that such actions are legally untenable, stressing that a judgment plan cannot expand the scope of a court ruling, and a survey plan cannot override a Supreme Court decision.

“Any judgment plan purporting to assign 456 acres to Topkings under this suit is fraudulent, null, and void,” the spokesperson declared.

The family is therefore demanding an immediate investigation by the Ghana Police Service, the Attorney-General’s Department, and the Lands Commission, as well as a reversal of all records linking the disputed 456 acres to the Supreme Court case. They also called for the criminal prosecution of all individuals found to be involved in the alleged manipulation.

In a strong caution to the public, the family warned that any land transaction based on a supposed 456-acre Supreme Court award under Suit No. J4/10/2019 is unsafe and could lead to serious legal consequences.

Mr. Thompson concluded that the issue goes beyond a private land dispute and touches on the integrity of Ghana’s land administration system and respect for the authority of the Supreme Court.

“This is about protecting the rule of law,” he said.