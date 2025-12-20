Opinion Piece Questions National Cathedral Approach Amid Cost Concerns

A development theology advocate has questioned whether the National Cathedral project’s approach reflects the sacrificial service principles that define Christian tradition, proposing that volunteer Christian professionals could have executed the project without draining public coffers.

Benjamin Anyagre Aziginaateeg, writing from a liberation and development theology perspective, argues that while the desire to build a house for God is noble and praiseworthy, the current debate invites deep reflection on whether the approach to such a sacred task has matched the purity of its intention.

The commentary asks whether highly renowned professionals involved, already blessed in their professions, could have offered their skills as a sacrificial gift rather than charging fees for a project intended to symbolize national faith, unity and devotion. According to the piece, tens of thousands of seasoned Christian architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, artisans and project managers fill churches every Sunday who would joyfully offer their expertise.

The opinion cites biblical precedent including Nehemiah’s rebuilding of Jerusalem’s walls through volunteers, families, priests, artisans and ordinary citizens working without payment because they saw divine purpose. It references Jesus beginning Kingdom expansion using seasoned professionals whose competence was matched by willingness to sacrifice.

A contemporary example cited is architect Lawrence Ndaago Ayagiba, who designed the Roman Catholic Church Corpus Christi at Sakumono and the Good Shepherd Parish Hall building at Tema West, supervising constructions at no cost. Similar volunteer work was done for the Methodist Church building at Sakumono, constructed with internal contributions from members over more than 10 years.

The commentary expresses concern that almost one fifth of the International Monetary Fund’s two billion dollar support appears consumed by a single religious construction project. If nearly 100 million dollars is spent on 10 percent of the project with 400 million dollars earmarked for completion, the final cost could run into billions that could transform lives of congregants struggling with unemployment, healthcare costs and basic livelihood challenges.

The piece suggests the Catholic Bishops Conference, Christian Council and Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, with their vast networks of educated Spirit filled professionals, could mobilize a national pool of architects, engineers, artisans and financiers who would volunteer to see the dream realized without draining public coffers.

Such an approach would embody the early church’s spirit of shared sacrifice, reflect Nehemiah’s model and silence accusations while restoring dignity to the Church, according to the commentary. It argues this would have been spiritually and financially sound compared to the current public uproar accompanying the expenditure.

The opinion calls for government to continue its forensic review of state expenditures related to the Cathedral, not out of malice but in pursuit of truth. Truth is cleansing, restores and protects the credibility of both Church and State, the piece argues.

The commentary concludes by describing the situation as painful and saddening that a project intended to honor God has become shrouded in controversy, not because the idea was wrong but because the process may not have reflected the selflessness that defines true Christian service.

It poses a broader question about whether the modern Church has unknowingly drifted from the spirit of sacrificial service that once defined its strength. The Cathedral debate is positioned as more than a national issue but a spiritual mirror for contemporary Christian practice.

The opinion piece contributes to ongoing public discourse about the National Cathedral project, which has faced scrutiny over funding sources, expenditure levels and procurement processes. Government has initiated forensic audits to examine how public funds were utilized in the project.