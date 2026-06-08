OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into ‘super app’ before IPO

OpenAI is preparing its biggest revamp of ChatGPT yet, recasting the chatbot as a “super app” built around coding tools and AI agents as it readies for a possible listing.

The Financial Times reported the plan on Sunday, citing more than a dozen current and former employees. The redesign is expected to begin rolling out within weeks, first as changes to ChatGPT’s website and mobile apps, and is meant to push users toward coding features, image generation and outside services. Launch partners named so far include Canva and Booking.com, with companies such as Expedia, Figma, Spotify and Zillow said to be part of a wider pilot.

Behind the makeover is a bet that the next stage of AI lies in agents that carry out tasks, booking travel or managing a calendar, rather than simply answering questions. “Chat is dead,” one senior OpenAI employee told the FT. Executives want a single interface where work gets done, with the company’s software engineering agent, Codex, given far more prominence. Codex can write, fix and run code, and most of the people who use it already pay for it.

The shift is also about money. OpenAI is steering its huge user base toward higher value enterprise tools as it tries to show a clearer route to profit. Roughly two million businesses now account for about 40 percent of its revenue, a share the company expects to reach 50 percent by the end of the year. The reports cast the move as bringing OpenAI’s approach closer to that of its rival Anthropic, which has leaned on business customers, and as setting up a fight with Microsoft and Salesforce for corporate clients.

The reach is considerable. OpenAI has said ChatGPT serves more than 900 million weekly users and has passed 50 million paying consumer subscribers, a base it now hopes to convert into steadier income.

The redesign lands against the backdrop of a planned market debut. Reuters reported in May that OpenAI was preparing a confidential filing for a US initial public offering, though chief executive Sam Altman has said the company is not fixed on timing and will list when it makes sense. The latest plan also builds on a move first reported in March, and later confirmed by OpenAI, to fold ChatGPT, Codex and its browser into one desktop product, with applications chief Fidji Simo leading sales and president Greg Brockman overseeing the overhaul. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.