OpenAI Signs Historic Compute Deal With Amazon Web Services

OpenAI has committed to spend 38 billion dollars with Amazon Web Services (AWS) over seven years in a strategic partnership that reshapes the artificial intelligence infrastructure landscape and signals the company’s move toward broader cloud diversification beyond Microsoft.

The agreement announced November 4, 2025 provides OpenAI with immediate access to hundreds of thousands of state of the art NVIDIA Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), specifically GB200 and GB300 models, with the ability to expand to tens of millions of Central Processing Units (CPUs). All capacity is targeted for deployment before the end of 2026, with options to expand further into 2027 and beyond.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman emphasized that scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute infrastructure. AWS CEO Matt Garman described his company’s infrastructure as uniquely positioned to support OpenAI’s vast AI workloads, citing AWS’s experience running large scale AI infrastructure with clusters exceeding 500,000 chips.

The partnership arrives less than one week after OpenAI completed restructuring that removed Microsoft’s right of first refusal for computing services. Under the previous exclusive arrangement established in 2019, Microsoft maintained preferential status that expired following newly negotiated commercial terms announced October 28, 2025.

Microsoft has invested 13 billion dollars in OpenAI since first backing the company in 2019, with 11.6 billion dollars funded as of September 2025. Following OpenAI’s recent recapitalization into a public benefit corporation, Microsoft holds an investment valued at approximately 135 billion dollars, representing roughly 27 percent of OpenAI Group PBC on an as converted diluted basis.

Despite the AWS partnership, OpenAI remains Microsoft’s frontier model partner, and Microsoft retains exclusive intellectual property rights and Azure Application Programming Interface (API) exclusivity until Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is achieved. OpenAI has also contracted to purchase an incremental 250 billion dollars of Azure services, though without Microsoft’s previous right of first refusal.

The AWS infrastructure deployment features sophisticated architectural design optimized for AI processing efficiency. Clustering NVIDIA GPUs via Amazon EC2 UltraServers on the same network enables low latency performance across interconnected systems. The clusters will support workloads ranging from serving inference for ChatGPT to training next generation models.

Industry analysts view the deal as evidence of unprecedented compute demand driving AI development. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has stated publicly that next generation reasoning models can demand orders of magnitude more compute than earlier systems. McKinsey estimates roughly 6.7 trillion dollars in data center capital will be needed globally by 2030 to keep pace with compute demand.

Amazon shares reached record highs following the announcement, adding nearly 140 billion dollars in market value. For AWS, securing OpenAI as a client strengthens its competitive position against Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud in the race for AI infrastructure dominance. AWS reported more than 20 percent year over year revenue growth in its most recent earnings, though growth was faster at Microsoft and Google, which reported cloud expansion of 40 percent and 34 percent respectively.

The partnership introduces complications given Amazon’s existing relationship with Anthropic, an OpenAI competitor. Amazon has invested 8 billion dollars in Anthropic and is constructing an 11 billion dollar data center campus in New Carlisle, Indiana, designed exclusively for Anthropic workloads. AWS executives clarified that OpenAI’s infrastructure remains completely separate from Project Rainier, AWS’s competing platform to OpenAI’s Stargate initiative.

OpenAI has announced roughly 1.4 trillion dollars worth of buildout agreements with companies including NVIDIA, Broadcom, Oracle, and Google as part of its mission to grow computing power over the next decade. Some analysts warn these massive commitments signal potential AI bubble concerns, questioning whether meaningful returns on investment will materialize given OpenAI’s continuing losses.

The company is expected to reach annualized revenue of 20 billion dollars by year end but remains unprofitable. Recent reports indicate OpenAI lost approximately 12 billion dollars in the third quarter alone, raising questions about financial sustainability despite rapid revenue growth.

The AWS deal represents OpenAI’s largest cloud commitment outside Microsoft and reflects broader industry trends toward concentration of AI capability among hyperscale cloud providers. Only AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud possess the physical capacity and operational expertise to host trillion parameter models at low latency with compliance controls.

Earlier this year, OpenAI added cloud partnerships with Oracle and Google, but AWS commands the largest share of the global cloud infrastructure market. The company’s open weight foundation models became available on Amazon Bedrock earlier in 2025, providing enterprise customers access to OpenAI technology through AWS’s platform.

The agreement signals AI’s maturation into an industrial discipline where scale, engineering capability, and supply chain control matter as much as algorithmic innovation. Concentration of compute resources among few providers raises policy questions about pricing fairness, auditability, safety enforcement, and prevention of geopolitical fragmentation of AI infrastructure.