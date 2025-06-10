OpenAI Revenue Reaches US$10 Billion Amid Surging AI Adoption

OpenAI’s annualized revenue has accelerated to $10 billion as of June, doubling from $5.5 billion just six months earlier in December 2024.

The artificial intelligence pioneer confirmed the milestone on Monday, putting the company on track to achieve its projected $12.7 billion revenue target for 2025. This explosive growth reflects booming global adoption of its ChatGPT models and enterprise offerings.

The revenue figure excludes licensing income from strategic partner Microsoft and major one-time deals. Despite reporting approximately $5 billion in losses last year, OpenAI now significantly outpaces competitors in revenue scale. Anthropic, its closest rival, recently reached $3 billion in annualized revenue driven by demand from coding-focused startups.

OpenAI’s expansion follows its March announcement of a planned $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group at a $300 billion valuation. Since launching ChatGPT publicly in late 2022, the company has diversified into multiple subscription tiers for both consumer and business users. Its platforms attracted 500 million weekly active users by March’s end, cementing its position as the AI sector’s revenue leader.

The revenue surge signals how rapidly businesses and consumers are integrating generative AI into daily operations, with OpenAI capturing dominant market share through both its flagship chatbot and API services powering third-party applications worldwide.