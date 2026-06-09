OpenAI Files for IPO, Joining Anthropic and SpaceX

OpenAI has confidentially filed for a US stock market listing, joining rivals Anthropic and SpaceX in a wave of artificial intelligence offerings set to rank among the largest ever.

The move puts three of the most closely watched technology firms on course for initial public offerings (IPOs) within months of each other. OpenAI lodged confidential paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week, days after Anthropic, the maker of the Claude assistant, filed on the same basis. SpaceX is the furthest along, with its prospectus public and a roadshow under way.

The sums are large. SpaceX is targeting a valuation near $1.75 trillion and a raise of up to $75 billion, which would make it the biggest IPO on record, ahead of Saudi Aramco. Analysts estimate the three offerings together could seek $100 billion to $200 billion from investors, several times what the entire US IPO market raised in 2025.

OpenAI is reported to be eyeing a valuation between about $850 billion and $1 trillion, on roughly $25 billion in annualised revenue. Anthropic is in talks to raise about $50 billion at a valuation near $900 billion, after lifting annualised revenue to around $30 billion by April.

The speed carries risk. OpenAI is pressing ahead even after missing its own targets for new users and revenue, and its chief financial officer has reportedly questioned whether it can sustain its heavy data centre spending. None of the three is steadily profitable, and OpenAI does not expect to reach profitability until the end of the decade.

Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory firm deVere Group, said the hard part comes after the cash is raised. Public investors demand results every quarter, he argued, and several celebrated listings have fallen sharply once early excitement faded. “The real test begins on day one of life as a public company,” he said.

The outcome will shape sentiment well beyond the three firms. A strong reception would firm up confidence across the AI sector and pull more private companies toward the market. Weak debuts could cool enthusiasm and weigh on the valuations that have helped push global stocks to records. SpaceX, expected to price first, will give the earliest read, with Anthropic and OpenAI likely to follow later in the year.