OpenAI Closes US$110 Billion Round in Largest Private Fundraise Ever

OpenAI has closed the largest private funding round in history, raising $110 billion from Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank, pushing its pre-money valuation to $730 billion and cementing its position as the most capitalised private technology company ever.

Amazon committed the largest share at $50 billion, with an initial $15 billion disbursed immediately and the remaining $35 billion to follow when certain agreed conditions are met. Nvidia and SoftBank each invested $30 billion. The round remains open, and additional investors are expected to join as it progresses.

The raise more than doubles OpenAI’s record-setting $40 billion funding round completed last year and marks a sharp jump from the $500 billion valuation reported in secondary transactions last October.

Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman announced the round on Friday, telling CNBC that artificial intelligence is transforming the entire global economy and that the world requires enormous collective computing capacity to meet that demand.

Alongside the equity investment, Amazon and OpenAI announced a deepened strategic partnership. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, the company’s enterprise artificial intelligence platform. The companies also agreed to expand their existing $38 billion AWS cloud agreement by $100 billion over the next eight years, and to jointly develop customised AI models for Amazon’s consumer-facing applications.

OpenAI simultaneously expanded its partnership with Nvidia, committing to three gigawatts of dedicated inference capacity and two gigawatts of training capacity on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin systems. Nvidia’s investment gives the chipmaker a financial stake in one of its largest customers, deepening ties between the two companies at the infrastructure level.

SoftBank, which led the previous record funding round, is doubling down on what it has characterised as a platform shift of generational scale.

OpenAI and Microsoft, partners since 2019, issued a joint statement clarifying that the new round does not alter the terms of their existing relationship. Microsoft Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI’s application programming interface access, and Microsoft retains its exclusive licence and access to OpenAI’s intellectual property.

The company reported that ChatGPT now serves more than 900 million weekly active users and has surpassed 50 million paid consumer subscribers. January and February 2026 are on track to become the strongest months for new subscriber additions in the platform’s history. OpenAI’s AI coding product, Codex, has also seen weekly active users more than triple since January to reach 1.6 million.

OpenAI has told investors it is targeting approximately $600 billion in total compute spending by 2030 and projects total revenues exceeding $280 billion by the same year. It is also widely expected to pursue an initial public offering before the end of 2026.

Competition in the generative AI market continues to intensify, with Google’s Gemini models gaining ground, Anthropic expanding enterprise deployments, and Elon Musk’s xAI raising billions in separate financing.