Open Startup Launches Fifth Cohort of BRAIN Accelerator to Support African DeepTech Startups Become Investment- and Market- Ready

This milestone marks five years of continuous learning and iteration, during which BRAIN has refined its model to provide more hands-on, tailored support addressing founders’ technical and business challenges. Each edition builds on the previous one, shaping a program that bridges science and entrepreneurship across Africa.

Over the last five years, in collaboration with a strong consortium of global partners, BRAIN has supported more than 40 DeepTech startups across 10 African countries and 12 industries and to date, 25 startups have been accelerated, 60% have raised investment, and together they have secured over $5 million dollars in funding in multiple sectors.

As the fifth cohort launches, the program introduces a stronger focus on Health and Climate, aiming to provide deeper, more specialized support that advances impactful DeepTech innovation across Africa.

Stories of Impact

BRAIN’s alumni continue to demonstrate how African science can thrive globally:

Reme-D (Egypt): Developing affordable diagnostic testing solutions using locally sourced materials. The company has secured $2 million, earned 10+ international awards, and expanded to the US, Kenya, and Greece, employing 25 women scientists and achieving $800K in annual revenue.

Fluorobiotech (South Africa): Pioneering protein production technology to enable affordable biotechnology research. The startup has raised $1 million, generated $100K in early revenues, and partnered with WHO and CERI to scale its technology across new markets.

These stories illustrate BRAIN’s mission: to support science-based founders building solutions for Africa and the world.

About the BRAIN Program

BRAIN is a 12-month hybrid accelerator tailored for deeptech and science-based African startups in health and climate deploying advanced AI technologies or complex hardware.

Developed in collaboration with AfricaGrow, AfricInvest Group, and the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF), and in partnership with Steve Madden, Digital Africa, MIT-Africa, the MIT Executive MBA Program, Bpifrance, Sanofi, and InstaDeep, BRAIN provides founders with the tools, expertise, and networks needed to bridge the gap between the lab and the markets

Program Benefits

In-person regional intensive bootcamp in South Africa, co-delivered with MIT Executive MBA students and global DeepTech experts.

in South Africa, co-delivered with MIT Executive MBA students and global DeepTech experts. Global exposure through international immersions across Africa, the US, and Europe (labs, research centers, and industry partners).

through international immersions across Africa, the US, and Europe (labs, research centers, and industry partners). Investor access via exclusive pitch clinics and meetings with top DeepTech investors.

via exclusive pitch clinics and meetings with top DeepTech investors. Tailored training and personalized mentorship combining business strategy and technology development delivered by global experts.

combining business strategy and technology development delivered by global experts. Access to world-class talent , including fully funded internships and technical support from MIT, École Polytechnique, and Télécom Paris.

, including fully funded internships and technical support from MIT, École Polytechnique, and Télécom Paris. Integration into OST’s DeepTech ecosystem, fostering collaboration between startups, universities, corporates, and policymakers.

Disclaimer

Startups selected will be asked to allocate a symbolic 1% equity to Open Startup (OST) to support the long-term sustainability and growth of the program across Africa.

Eligibility

Startups focused on climate or health;

Incorporated in Africa;

Seed-stage with a validated MVP;

DeepTech solutions grounded in scientific research, deploying advanced AI or complex manufacturing processes;

Early grants or initial funding secured;

Demonstrated early traction (customers, revenue, or market adoption);

Minimum of 2 co-founders fully committed to an intensive acceleration journey;

Apply Now

Applications for BRAIN 5.0 are now open. Interested startups can apply via this [link] before November 2nd , 2025.

About Open Startup (OST)

Open Startup (OST) is a non-governmental organization dedicated to fostering innovation and capacity building through entrepreneurship, education, and cross-cultural exchange. By building vibrant communities and connecting ecosystems across Africa and beyond, OST is at the forefront of driving entrepreneurial success on the continent.

