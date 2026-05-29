OPEC Says Road Transport to Drive Oil Demand Until 2050

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has forecast that the global road transport sector will remain the single largest driver of oil demand growth through 2050, underpinned by a projected expansion of the world’s vehicle fleet by approximately 1.2 billion units over the period.

The outlook was presented in Geneva by Dr. Ayed Al-Qahtani, Director of OPEC’s Research Division, during guest remarks at the International Road Transport Union (IRU) General Assembly.

Al-Qahtani told delegates that road transport would account for the largest share of incremental oil demand growth globally, driven by expanding mobility needs and rising vehicle ownership, particularly in developing economies.

OPEC’s World Oil Outlook projects the global vehicle fleet to grow from 1.7 billion in 2024 to 2.9 billion in 2050, with the fastest expansion expected in the electric vehicle segment. However, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles are set to continue dominating the global fleet, still accounting for around 72 per cent of all vehicles by 2050.

The OPEC official stressed that the scale of the projected fleet expansion reinforced the long-term relevance of hydrocarbons in transport, even as governments accelerate efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce emissions.

“OPEC continues to advocate for an all-energies, all-technologies, and all-peoples approach. Such a balanced approach is the best way forward to ensure energy security,” Al-Qahtani stated.

He described the energy transition as a process that required balance rather than the rapid displacement of any single fuel source, arguing that access to affordable and reliable energy must remain a global priority alongside emission reduction goals.

OPEC has consistently maintained that Electric Vehicles (EVs) and efficiency improvements will reshape but not eliminate oil’s role in the global energy mix, with petrochemicals and aviation expected to sustain demand alongside road transport through the forecast period.

The IRU represents the global road transport industry across 73 countries and regularly engages with international policymakers on sustainability, logistics and energy policy.